DeGods Community Purchasing Ownership Stake In BIG3 Team in Landmark Deal

DeGods to Purchase All 25 Fire-Tier Editions of the Killer 3's

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced that Solana's largest NFT Community DeGods has agreed to purchase 25 Fire-Tier editions of Killer 3's NFTs and the ability to whitelist up to 500 Gold-Tier NFTs exclusively to their community, receiving an ownership stake and utility in the team. This groundbreaking purchase is part of the BIG3's new model of ownership announced earlier this month. The league's new model leverages blockchain technology to sell NFTs offering ownership-like benefits via two-tier options comprising 12,000 editions – 1,000 for each of the league's twelve teams that include 25 Fire priced at $25,000 each and 975 Gold priced at $5,000 each.

In addition to the many utilities outlined by the BIG3, additional benefits for the DeGods community include:

DeGods jersey patches on Killer 3's jerseys

Broadcast and scoreboard integrations

Special opportunities for DeGods community members

"This is a huge step forward in the innovative ownership-like model we are creating for the league," said BIG3 co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "BIG3 teams have not been organized around geographical locations so instead of being from a city or state our teams are going to represent communities. The DeGods bring a diverse, very active, and forward thinking fan base to our league and we are looking forward to them spearheading community fandom for their team. We are thrilled to welcome DeGods to the BIG3 and are looking forward to collaborating on the future of their team and the league overall."

"This is probably the most fascinating experiment in the entire NFT space right now," said DeGods Founder, Frank DeGod. "It's cool because owning & operating a basketball team is a dream for millions of people. Now, we get to make that dream true for our holders."

BIG3 is the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3, the league is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+. Known as a groundbreaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3's 2021 season saw notable new changes and experiences, including the addition of the "Bring the Fire" rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one.

To stay updated with the latest news on this NFT drop, join the Discord here. More information regarding team ownership stakes will be available shortly. To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

ABOUT DEGODS

DeGods are building the brands of the future. Combining the culture of art and the utility of software to make members of our community truly feel like the gods of the metaverse. There are 10,000 DeGods available on Magic Eden

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins

jwatkins@hstrategies.com

View original content:

SOURCE BIG3