InventHelp Inventor Develops Touch-Free Way to Dispense Toilet Paper (HOF-177)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more sanitary toilet paper dispenser for private and public bathrooms," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the AUTOMATIC TOILET PAPER DISPENSER. My design would provide users with peace of mind knowing that the roll is clean and ready for use."

The patent-pending invention provides a touch-free way to dispense toilet paper within a bathroom. In doing so, it eliminates the need to contact the toilet paper dispenser. As a result, it enhances sanitation and convenience and it could help to reduce the spread of germs. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial bathrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

