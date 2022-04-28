Loomis AB to publish Interim report on May 4, 2022

Loomis AB to publish Interim report on May 4, 2022

SOLNA, Sweden, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim report January-March 2022 on Wednesday May 4, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).

AGENDA

Wednesday May 4th, 3.00 p.m. (CEST) - Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.

Thursday May 5th, 8:30 a.m. (CEST) - Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".

Thursday May 5th, 9.00 a.m. (CEST) – Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 9:00 a.m. CEST where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);

United Kingdom: +44 (0)800 376 7425

USA: +1 917 720 0178

Sweden: +46 (0)8 506 921 85

International: +44 (0)203 009 5710

The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.

To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").

Recorded version

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information

To receive press releases and financial reports from Loomis, please register your email address at http://www.loomis.com/investors/subscribe.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

April 28, 2022

CONTACT:

Anders Haker

Chief Investor Relations Officer

Mobile: +1 281 795 8580

E-mail: anders.haker@loomis.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3555383/1570762.pdf Loomis AB to publish Interim report on May 4, 2022

View original content:

SOURCE Loomis AB