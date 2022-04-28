Olin and Plug Power Partner to Produce Green Hydrogen in 15 Ton Per Day Plant to Serve North America

CLAYTON, Mo., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN), a leading vertically integrated chlor alkali producer and marketer, and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the intention to create a joint venture (JV) to produce and market green hydrogen to support growing fuel cell demand in the global hydrogen economy.

Olin logo (PRNewsfoto/Olin Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The JV is the first of its kind and will provide reliability of supply and speed to market for green hydrogen throughout North America, setting the foundation for broader collaboration between the two companies. The first production plant in St. Gabriel, Louisiana will produce 15 tons per day (tpd) of green hydrogen.

This partnership brings together Olin, North America's largest producer of electrolytic hydrogen, with Plug Power, who is building an end-to-end global green hydrogen ecosystem. Under the JV, Plug Power will market the hydrogen and provide logistical support for delivery while Olin will provide reliable hydrogen production and operational support.

"Olin's 130-year history of producing hydrogen as part of our chlor alkali production process combined with Plug Power's leadership in the green hydrogen economy creates a powerful partnership to serve the growing demand for green hydrogen," noted Scott Sutton, Chairman, President, and CEO of Olin. "This JV is a key step for Olin as we seek to recognize the full potential of Olin's untapped hydrogen supply capabilities across North America. We are excited to partner with Plug Power, a true leader in sustainable hydrogen, to serve the fuel cell market."

Plug Power has been investing heavily in green hydrogen production, the future of clean energy. This JV activity will expand Plug Power's existing work to build a "first of a kind" green hydrogen generation network in North America to help customers achieve their sustainability goals of net-zero carbon emissions. Plug Power is targeting 70 tpd by the end of this year and is on track to deliver 500 tpd of green hydrogen production by 2025 and 1,000 tpd by 2028.

"We believe widespread availability of green hydrogen will create a flywheel effect by making green hydrogen ubiquitous and economical, helping accelerate the proliferation of numerous fuel cell applications," said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. "Olin has proven itself as a leader and bringing Olin's reliable production capabilities together with the expertise of Plug Power is sure to make a lasting impact on the global hydrogen economy."

The joint venture is expected to be operational in 2023.

COMPANY DESCRIPTIONS

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, hydrogen and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Plug Power is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 50,000 fuel cell systems and over 165 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen. With plans to build and operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug Power is building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and multiple green hydrogen production plants that will yield 500 tons of liquid green hydrogen daily by 2025. Plug Power will deliver its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

Visit www.olin.com and www.plugpower.com for more information.

PLUG SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. ("PLUG"), including but not limited to statements about: The joint venture's St. Gabriel, LA facility production targets of approximately 15 tons of green hydrogen daily; Plug's independent green hydrogen production network targets of 70 TPD by the end of 2022 and targets of 500 TPD of green hydrogen generation network in North America by 2025 and 1,000 TPD on a global basis by 2028; Plug's potential to assist companies adopting green hydrogen to improve both efficiency and sustainability of their operations, and the potential to reduce their carbon footprint; PLUG's ability to meet global demand for Hydrogen supply and decarbonization, and the joint venture's expected operations starting in 2023. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of PLUG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

OLIN CORPORATION FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on management's beliefs, certain assumptions made by management, forecasts of future results, and current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets and economy in which we and our various segments operate. The statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

We have used the words "anticipate," "intend," "may," "expect," "believe," "should," "plan," "outlook," "project," "estimate," "forecast," "optimistic," "target," and variations of such words and similar expressions in this communication to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise. The payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our board of directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our board of directors. In the future, our board of directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions involved in our forward-looking statements, many of which are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports furnished or filed with the SEC, include, but are not limited to, the following:

Business, Industry and Operational Risks

sensitivity to economic, business and market conditions in the United States and overseas, including economic instability or a downturn in the sectors served by us;

declines in average selling prices for our products and the supply/demand balance for our products, including the impact of excess industry capacity or an imbalance in demand for our chlor alkali products;

unsuccessful execution of our strategic operating model, which prioritizes Electrochemical Unit (ECU) margins over sales volumes;

failure to control costs and inflation impacts or failure to achieve targeted cost reductions;

our reliance on a limited number of suppliers for specified feedstock and services and our reliance on third-party transportation;

higher-than-expected raw material, energy, transportation, and/or logistics costs;

the occurrence of unexpected manufacturing interruptions and outages, including those occurring as a result of labor disruptions, production hazards and weather-related events;

the failure or an interruption of our information technology systems;

failure to identify, attract, develop, retain and motivate qualified employees throughout the organization;

our inability to complete future acquisitions or successfully integrate them into our business;

our substantial amount of indebtedness and significant debt service obligations;

risks associated with our international sales and operations, including economic, political or regulatory changes;

the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global response to the pandemic, including without limitation adverse impacts in complying with governmental mandates;

weak industry conditions affecting our ability to comply with the financial maintenance covenants in our senior credit facility;

adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets, limiting or preventing our ability to borrow or raise capital;

the effects of any declines in global equity markets on asset values and any declines in interest rates or other significant assumptions used to value the liabilities in, and funding of, our pension plans;

our long-range plan assumptions not being realized causing a non-cash impairment charge of long-lived assets;

Legal, Environmental and Regulatory Risks

changes in, or failure to comply with, legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes regarding our ability to manufacture or use certain products and changes within the international markets in which we operate;

new regulations or public policy changes regarding the transportation of hazardous chemicals and the security of chemical manufacturing facilities;

unexpected outcomes from legal or regulatory claims and proceedings;

costs and other expenditures in excess of those projected for environmental investigation and remediation or other legal proceedings;

various risks associated with our Lake City U.S. Army Ammunition Plant contract and performance under other governmental contracts; and

failure to effectively manage environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and related regulations, including climate change and sustainability.

All of our forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we consider immaterial could affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements.

2022-10

Plug Power Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olin Corporation