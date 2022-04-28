Right On Brands Signs Franchise Agreement To Market ENDO Dispensary & Wellness Brands

ROWLETT, TX, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right On Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of hemp-based products is pleased to announce the entering into an agreement with Franchise Marketing Systems, a full-service franchise development agency that works in a performance-based franchise development approach to develop and market a franchise business, to develop a franchise model for the ENDO Dispensary and Wellness Brand.

FMS will develop franchise marketing materials, collateral and presentations to promote, present and recruit franchisees to the ENDO Dispensary and Wellness Brand. FMS Franchise will also work with RTON to develop an appropriate strategy, business model and approach to create a platform that allows for scale. A franchise development program will be created to provide new franchisee an operations, training and structure to successfully open and operate new locations of the ENDO Dispensary and Wellness retail stores.

Jerry Grisaffi, Right on Brands' CEO said, "Our partnership with FMS franchise will provide us with the right tools and the know how to successfully franchise our business nationwide. FMS franchise will create a strong framework to support the franchisee, so they have the highest probability of success. We are very excited about the future expansion of the ENDO Dispensary and Wellness brand." Chris Conner, President of FMS said," We believe in the concept and the products developed by Right on Brands. We have sampled many products in the space and the Endo Brand's products stand out head and shoulders above the rest."

Jerry Grisaffi was interviewed on Small Cap Voice and here are the results of that interview. Please follow the link. https://youtu.be/axt2KjONbzk

All that watch the video go to our website. www.endobrands.com and order anything on our site for a 30% discount. Use discount code SMALLCAP1.

About Right on Brands: Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based foods, beverages, smokables, oils and topical products. Right on Brands, Inc. is a developer of a broad line of hemp-based smokables, beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV, THCO and Delta-9 (below the federal limit) and the all new HHC vapes, gummies and tinctures (and soon an HHC drink). About ENDO Brands: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ All share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry leading Food and Beverage and wellness Products.

To learn more, please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.ENDOdispensaryrowlett.com

Email: info@EndoBrands.com - Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 736-7252

ENDO Brands Corporate Store:

ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza 6501 Dalrock Road, Suite 100, Rowlett, Texas 75089 214-299-9528

Austin Location: 12412 Limerick Avenue, Austin, Texas 78758 - www.endoofaustin.com - 512-621-0649 Laredo Location: 2413 Jacaman Road, Laredo, Texas 78041 - www.endolaredo.com - 956-568-2300

View original content:

SOURCE Right On Brands, Inc