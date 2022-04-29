Arete Wealth Soars in Key National Industry Survey, Jumping Eight Spots in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 Independent Broker-Dealer Rankings

Following 2021's 83% Jump in Gross Revenue,

CHICAGO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth , a full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance firm, today announced it had climbed eight places to No. 35 in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 Independent Broker-Dealer Survey , a highly regarded industry analysis.

Following its strategic 2021 acquisition of Nashville, Tenn.-based Center Street Securities , Arete Wealth's gross revenue soared 83% to $82.7 million from $45.2 million in 2020. The firm, which placed 43rd in the 2021 FA survey and 55th in 2020, scored well in another key category: it ranked seventh in "gross revenue per representative" ($486,622). Arete Wealth has 170 producing representatives across the United States.

The FA rankings also reveal Arete Wealth to be the highest-ranked independent broker-dealer based in Chicago, one of the world's leading financial centers.

Arete Wealth is the only FA-ranked firm to list "alternative investments" as its exclusive specialization. The firm's highly regarded Art & Wine Advisory practice, an exclusive service for its financial advisors and their clients, is thought to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. offered by a financial services company.

"We are extremely proud and humbled to see Arete Wealth continue its consistent climb in the all-important FA annual survey of independent broker-dealers," said Joshua D. Rogers , the firm's Founder and CEO. "Arete Wealth's growth is the result of a commitment to offer our valued clients investment opportunities they would not be able to find elsewhere from the industry's most capable financial advisors."

Mr. Rogers also cited last year's successful acquisition of Center Street Securities for the firm's dramatic rise in the FA survey, noting the deal enhanced Arete Wealth's industry-leading position as a provider of alternative investments.

Adding to its banner 2021, Arete Wealth announced in November it had reached a unique two-year agreement with Masterworks , a provider of art investment securities, to launch an affiliated branch office in New York City and act as a co-managing broker-dealer, underwriter, and placement agent for all of Masterworks' art securities products offered for sale in primary offerings.

The new office, Arete Wealth's first in New York City, will conduct business under the Masterworks brand and participate as a syndicate member in any transaction that names Arete Wealth as a co-manager. The deal was reported by The Financial Times and several top trade publications.

Arete Wealth, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary throughout 2022, plans to host several commemorate events in Chicago and Nashville, where the firm will host its annual Assembly in September.

Through its full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance units, Arete Wealth Inc. has been offering comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management services for investors, clients, and partners since 2007. The Chicago-based firm offers high-net-worth investors access to a unique suite of alternative investments in addition to providing services that include investment banking, private equity programs, and other traditional financial planning.

Arete Wealth manages more than $6.0 billion in total assets through its 252 registered representatives, spread across 92 offices in the U.S.

