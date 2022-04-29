ChoiceOne Financial Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

SPARTA, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. ("ChoiceOne", NASDAQ: COFS) reported net income of $5,528,000 or $0.74 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6,238,000 or $0.80 per diluted share in the same period in 2021.

"We continue to see strong organic growth in both core deposits, which grew $93.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 or 18.2% on an annualized basis, and core loans, which grew $35.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 or 14.3% on an annualized basis" said Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer. "Growing our core loan portfolio is key to our strategy as we look to deploy our low-cost funding into higher earning assets. Our investments in building strong customer relationships are paying off and I am hopeful to continue this trend while still providing the service level our customers expect".

Total assets as of March 31, 2022 grew $10.1 million as compared to December 31, 2021 and $306.7 million compared to March 31, 2021, driven by core deposit growth. Growth in the first quarter was offset by a paydown of FHLB borrowings. Deposits grew $93.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $305.6 million since March 31, 2021. Despite the large increase in deposit balances, ChoiceOne has been able to maintain low deposit costs with interest expense from deposits up $34,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and down $97,000 compared to the first quarter of 2021. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, held for sale loans, and loans to other financial institutions, grew organically by $35.2 million during the first quarter of 2022. Additions to our commercial lending staff in 2021 and investments in the automation of our commercial loan process, have helped drive our pipeline of commercial loans and corresponding growth. Loans to other financial institutions decreased $42.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022. Loans to other financial institutions is comprised of a warehouse line of credit to facilitate mortgage loan originations and fluctuates with the national mortgage market. This balance is expected to remain minimal for the remainder of the year. During the three months ended March 31, 2022, $24.7 million of PPP loans were forgiven resulting in $869,000 of fee income. $8.5 million in PPP loans and $351,000 in deferred PPP fee income remains outstanding as of March 31,2022. Management expects the remaining PPP loans to be forgiven in the second quarter of 2022. Interest income increased $656,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Securities interest income increased $360,000 due to a higher average balance while the increase in loan interest income was primarily due to accretion income from acquired loans of $818,000 and a larger core loan average balance.

ChoiceOne had no provision for loan losses expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as management has seen declining deferrals and very few past due loans as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. At March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses represented 0.74% of total loans. The remaining credit mark on acquired loans from the recent mergers with County Bank Corp. and Community Shores Bank Corporation totaled $4.5 million as of March 31, 2022. If the credit mark associated with the loans acquired in the mergers were added to the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for loan losses would have represented 1.18% of total loans excluding loans held for sale at March 31, 2022.

In the last two years ChoiceOne has grown its securities portfolio substantially. Total available for sale securities on December 31, 2020, amounted to $577.7 million and grew steadily to an available for sale balance on December 31, 2021, of $1.1 billion. Many of the securities making up this balance include local municipals and other securities ChoiceOne has no intent to sell prior to maturity. As such, on January 1, 2022, ChoiceOne elected to move $428.4 million of the portfolio into a held to maturity status. Management believes the $657.9 million in available for sale securities at March 31, 2022 to be sufficient for any future liquidity needs.

During the first quarter of 2022, the Federal Reserve sharply increased interest rates in response to published inflation rates. This change in interest rates increased ChoiceOne's unrealized pre-tax loss on the available for sale securities portfolio from $3.3 million at December 31, 2021 to $42.8 million at March 31, 2022. Additionally, meeting minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee indicated that interest rates are expected to continue to rise in order to combat inflation in the coming quarters. As such, ChoiceOne has elected to utilize interest rate derivatives in order to better manage its interest rate risk position. On April 21, 2022, ChoiceOne purchased five forward-starting interest rate caps with a total notional amount of $200 million and entered into a $200 million forward-starting pay-fixed interest rate swap. These strategies create accounting symmetry between available-for-sale securities and other comprehensive income (equity), thus protecting tangible capital from further increases in interest rates. ChoiceOne also entered into a $200 million receive-fixed interest rate swap, which, in the current environment, offsets the cost of the rising rate protection. These three strategies, in the aggregate, are expected to be modestly accretive to net income in 2022 and better position ChoiceOne Bank should rates continue to rise. Importantly, the transactions were structured to qualify for hedge accounting, which means that changes in the fair value of the instruments flow through other comprehensive income (equity).

Shareholders' equity totaled $191.1 million as of March 31, 2022, down from $221.7 million at year-end 2021 primarily due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates. ChoiceOne Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 12.9% at December 31, 2021.

ChoiceOne repurchased 25,899 shares for $683,000, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $26.35, during the first quarter of 2022. This was part of the common stock repurchase program announced in April 2021 which authorized repurchases of up to 390,114 shares, representing 5% of the total outstanding shares of common stock as of the date the program was adopted. Since adoption of the program, ChoiceOne has repurchased 335,173 shares for $8.5 million, or a weighted average all-in cost per share of $25.26. The total shares repurchased as part of the program as of March 31, 2022, represented roughly 4.5% of outstanding shares of ChoiceOne common stock as of March 31, 2022.

Total noninterest income declined $299,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter and $1.8 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total noninterest income in the first quarter of 2021 was bolstered by heightened levels of refinancing activity within ChoiceOne's mortgage portfolio, with gains on sales of loans $1.3 million larger than in the first quarter of 2022. Customer service charges declined $130,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased $269,000 compared to the same period in the prior year. Prior year service charges were depressed by stay at home orders during the COVID 19 pandemic. The market value of equity securities declined during the current quarter compared to both the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021 consistent with general market conditions. Equity investments include local small bank stocks and CRA bond mutual funds.

Total noninterest expense declined $68,000 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased $1.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase since the first quarter of 2021 is related to an increase in salaries and wages due to new commercial loan production staff and wealth management staff. Other expenses have also increased in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in the prior year due to an increase to our FDIC insurance related and other expenses. ChoiceOne continues to monitor expenses and looks to improve our efficiency through automation and use of digital tools.

Kelly Potes, Chief Executive Officer commented. "As the interest rates continues to evolve, we remain focused on our strategy in growing strong customer relationships, which we expect will provide sustainable earnings in any rate environment."

About ChoiceOne

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 35 offices in parts of Kent, Lapeer, Macomb, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and St. Clair counties. ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at choiceone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "is likely," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "may," "could," "look forward," "continue", "future" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These statements reflect current beliefs as to the expected outcomes of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Furthermore, ChoiceOne undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Risk factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in Item 1A in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(In thousands)

3/31/2022



12/31/2021



3/31/2021

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 89,976



$ 31,887



$ 135,328

Securities Available for Sale



657,887





1,116,265





734,435

Securities Held to Maturity



429,918





-





-

Loans Held For Sale



13,450





9,351





18,736

Loans to Other Financial Institutions



-





42,632





7,312

Loans, Net of Allowance For Loan Losses



1,019,805





1,009,160





1,027,343

Premises and Equipment



29,678





29,880





29,870

Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance Policies



43,520





43,356





32,938

Goodwill



59,946





59,946





59,946

Core Deposit Intangible



3,660





3,962





4,961

Other Assets



28,938





20,243





19,234



























Total Assets

$ 2,376,778



$ 2,366,682



$ 2,070,103



























Noninterest-bearing Deposits

$ 565,657



$ 560,931



$ 515,552

Interest-bearing Deposits



1,579,944





1,491,363





1,324,412

Borrowings



-





50,000





3,484

Subordinated Debt



35,078





35,017





3,115

Other Liabilities



4,981





7,702





4,901



























Total Liabilities



2,185,660





2,145,013





1,851,464



























Common stock and paid-in capital, no par value; shares authorized:

12,000,000; shares outstanding: 7,489,812 at March 31, 2022, 7,510,379

at December 31, 2021, and 7,802,285 at March 31, 2021.



171,492





171,913





178,993

Retained earnings



55,988





52,332





42,012

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net



(36,362)





(2,576)





(2,366)

Shareholders' Equity



191,118





221,669





218,639



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,376,778



$ 2,366,682



$ 2,070,103



Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

3/31/2022



12/31/2021



3/31/2021

Interest Income























Loans, including fees

$ 12,298



$ 12,002



$ 12,682

Securities and other



5,176





4,816





2,973

Total Interest Income



17,474





16,818





15,655



























Interest Expense























Deposits



783





749





880

Borrowings



370





324





87

Total Interest Expense



1,153





1,073





967



























Net Interest Income



16,321





15,745





14,688

Provision for Loan Losses



-





-





250



























Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses



16,321





15,745





14,438



























Noninterest Income























Customer service charges



2,189





2,319





1,920

Insurance and investment commissions



205





141





273

Gains on sales of loans



857





1,032





2,128

Gains (losses) on sales of securities



-





(43)





1

Trust income



178





178





172

Earnings on life insurance policies



280





239





186

Change in market value of equity securities



(356)





18





608

Other income



492





260





312

Total Noninterest Income



3,845





4,144





5,600



























Noninterest Expense























Salaries and benefits



7,606





7,581





7,168

Occupancy and equipment



1,625





1,577





1,555

Data processing



1,744





1,616





1,429

Professional fees



510





583





729

Core deposit intangible amortization



282





302





307

Other expenses



1,923





2,099





1,340

Total Noninterest Expense



13,690





13,758





12,528



























Income Before Income Tax



6,476





6,131





7,510

Income Tax Expense



948





1,119





1,272



























Net Income

$ 5,528



$ 5,012



$ 6,238



























Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.74



$ 0.67



$ 0.80

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.74



$ 0.66



$ 0.80



Other Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





Quarterly

Earnings

2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.



2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands except per share data)







































Net interest income

$ 16,321



$ 15,745



$ 15,700



$ 14,508



$ 14,688

Provision for loan losses



-





-





-





166





250

Noninterest income



3,845





4,144





4,718





4,732





5,600

Noninterest expense



13,690





13,758





13,506





13,129





12,528

Net income before federal income tax expense



6,476





6,131





6,912





5,945





7,510

Income tax expense



948





1,119





1,163





902





1,272

Net income



5,528





5,012





5,749





5,043





6,238

Basic earnings per share



0.74





0.67





0.75





0.65





0.80

Diluted earnings per share



0.74





0.66





0.75





0.65





0.80



End of period balances

2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.



2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Gross loans

$ 1,040,856



$ 1,068,832



$ 1,034,590



$ 1,017,472



$ 1,061,131

Loans held for sale (1)



13,450





9,351





7,505





12,884





18,736

Loans to other financial institutions (2)



-





42,632





38,728





-





7,312

PPP loans (3)



8,476





33,129





61,192





109,898





137,458

Core loans (gross loans excluding 1, 2, and 3 above)



1,018,930





983,720





927,165





894,690





897,625

Allowance for loan losses



7,601





7,688





7,755





7,950





7,740

Securities available for sale



657,887





1,116,264





1,044,538





871,964





734,435

Securities held to maturity



429,918





-





-





-





-

Other interest-earning assets



62,945





9,751





30,383





64,407





106,279

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,191,606





2,194,847





2,109,511





1,953,843





1,901,845

Total assets



2,376,778





2,366,682





2,277,180





2,120,931





2,070,103

Noninterest-bearing deposits



565,657





560,931





543,165





527,964





515,552

Interest-bearing deposits



1,579,944





1,491,363





1,468,985





1,352,771





1,324,412

Total deposits



2,145,601





2,052,294





2,012,150





1,880,735





1,839,964

Total subordinated debt



35,078





35,017





34,956





3,140





3,115

Total borrowed funds



-





50,000





-





2,642





3,484

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,615,022





1,576,380





1,503,941





1,358,553





1,331,011

Shareholders' equity



191,118





221,669





225,055





228,521





218,639



Average Balances

2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.



2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.

(in thousands)







































Loans

$ 1,037,646



$ 1,019,966



$ 1,021,326



$ 1,041,118



$ 1,080,181

Securities



1,130,681





1,079,616





922,653





824,753





639,803

Other interest-earning assets



36,460





29,999





106,831





57,782





84,822

Total earning assets (before allowance)



2,204,787





2,129,581





2,050,810





1,923,653





1,804,806

Total assets



2,375,864





2,298,579





2,234,228





2,091,900





1,989,760

Noninterest-bearing deposits



553,267





556,214





545,251





533,877





479,649

Interest-bearing deposits



1,548,685





1,472,022





1,441,831





1,327,836





1,266,356

Total deposits



2,101,952





2,028,236





1,987,082





1,861,713





1,746,005

Total subordinated debt



35,342





35,674





9,154





3,123





3,099

Total borrowed funds



10,239





8,010





2,667





2,758





8,462

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,594,266





1,515,706





1,453,652





1,333,717





1,277,917

Shareholders' equity



206,280





221,076





229,369





224,993





224,257



Performance Ratios

2022 1st

Qtr.



2021 4th

Qtr.



2021 3rd

Qtr.



2021 2nd

Qtr.



2021 1st

Qtr.











































Return on average assets



0.93 %



0.87 %



1.03 %



0.96 %



1.25 % Return on average equity



10.72 %



9.07 %



10.03 %



8.97 %



11.13 % Return on average tangible common equity



14.85 %



12.16 %



13.28 %



11.89 %



16.31 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)



3.04 %



3.04 %



3.06 %



3.02 %



3.23 % Efficiency ratio



64.37 %



66.15 %



63.16 %



64.70 %



61.20 % Full-time equivalent employees



376





374





358





362





355



