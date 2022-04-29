Darktrace Wins 'Best Use Of Innovation In Business' At 2022 Management Today Business Awards

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today announced that it has won Management Today's 'Best Use of Innovation in Business' award for its self-learning artificial intelligence that detects, autonomously responds to and investigates cyber-attacks.

Founded in 1966, Management Today is the UK's largest monthly business magazine, reaching an elite business audience of 58,000 CEOs, C-suite leaders and senior business managers through a range of digital resources, print content and events. The annual Management Today Business Awards recognize organizations and individuals achieving excellence across all sectors of British businesses.

The Best Use of Innovation in Business award is granted to organizations that embrace bold, revolutionary new solutions that drive business growth and high market impact. Darktrace was recognized for its world-leading AI technology, which protects over 6,800 organizations around the world from the most sophisticated cyber-threats.

The first and only technology of its kind, Darktrace's self-learning artificial intelligence instantly and autonomously detects and stops cyber-threats anywhere, at all times. The algorithms have an evolving understanding of 'normal' business operations for a given organization of any size, across all industries. From this understanding, the algorithms are then able to spot nefarious activity and make intelligent micro-decisions to enforce 'normal', interrupting in-progress cyber-threats and allowing the business to continue running without disruption.

Recent threats detected by Darktrace AI include a HR-spoofing attack at a North American private equity firm, a ransomware attack targeting a major French hospital group, and an insider threat at a leading laboratory. Recent customer wins include a leading British port group, two NHS trusts, and a global manufacturing giant.

"To receive this recognition for Darktrace's innovations is an honor and testament to the strength of our R&D team based in our Cyber AI Research Centre in Cambridge," commented Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of Darktrace. "Our mission is to free the world of cyber disruption to the greatest extent possible because we believe that keeping the lights on is more than cyber security: it's cyber stability. We are committed to continuous innovation to defend the world's most critical assets from sophisticated cyber-threats."

Darktrace

Darktrace (DARK:L), a global leader in cyber security AI, delivers world-class technology that protects over 6,800 customers worldwide from advanced threats, including ransomware and cloud and SaaS attacks. Darktrace's fundamentally different approach applies Self-Learning AI to enable machines to understand the business in order to autonomously defend it. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, the Group has more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Darktrace was named one of TIME magazine's 'Most Influential Companies' for 2021.

