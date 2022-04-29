FREEPORT VILLAGE STATION ANNOUNCES SKECHERS

FREEPORT, Maine, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berenson Freeport Associates announced today that SKECHERS has signed a lease to open a SKECHERS Outlet store at Freeport Village Station.

SKECHERS offers a complete collection of footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. "We are thrilled to welcome SKECHERS, a multi-billion dollar global brand, to Freeport, ME for the first time. Our customers will appreciate the quality, value, selection and customer service SKECHERS will deliver in their beautiful new store at Freeport Village Station," stated Alfred R. Yebba, of Berenson Freeport Associates, owners of Freeport Village Station.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™ based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. For more information, please visit: about.skechers.com.

SKECHERS Outlet will join the exciting mix of global outlet brands at Freeport Village Station, including: L.L. Bean Outlet, Old Navy Outlet, Carter's, Oshkosh B'Gosh, Famous Footwear Outlet, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Francesca's, Oakley Vault, Talbots Outlet, Coach Outlet, Lindt Chocolate, sunglass hut, Claire's, AT&T, The Kitchen Store Outlet, and Freeport Market - a local makers market featuring high quality, unique goods from emerging & established makers.

For more information, please visit: onefreeportvillagestation.com.

