Grifols 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 29, 2022

BARCELONA, Spain, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols, S.A. ("Grifols") (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P and NASDAQ: GRFS) announced that it has filed its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 29, 2022. Grifols' Annual Report on Form 20-F includes its audited financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The Form 20-F can be accessed electronically through the Grifols website at http://www.grifols.com/en/investors.The Form 20-F is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Grifols will deliver, within a reasonable time after request, a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request. To request a hard copy, shareholders may contact Grifols by email at investors@grifols.com to the attention of Grifols' Investor Relations & Sustainability, Re: 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global company in the health sector that has been working since 1909 to improve the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services in more than 100 countries.

A pioneer in the blood products industry, Grifols is one of the largest plasma companies, with a growing network of donation centers around the world. With the plasma obtained, Grifols produces essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and sometimes very serious diseases. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, the company has a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to improve safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, it provides hospitals, pharmacies and health professionals with the tools, information and services that contribute to offering specialized and efficient medical care.

Grifols, with more than 23,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that helps define the standards of continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership in the sector.

In 2021, Grifols' total economic impact in the main countries where it operates is estimated at 7,700 million euros and 141,500 jobs generated, including direct, indirect and induced jobs.

The company's ordinary shares (Class A) are listed on the Spanish Continuous Market and form part of the Ibex-35 (MCE: GRF). Grifols non-voting shares (Class B) are listed on the Spanish Continuous Market (MCE: GRF.P) and on the North American NASDAQ through ADR (American Depositary Receipts) (NASDAQ: GRFS).

For more information: www.grifols.com

