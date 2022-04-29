InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure/Protective Device for Delivered Packages (KXX-330)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to protect packages and deliveries from theft, rain and other elements," said an inventor, from Luttrell, Tenn., "so I invented the PARCEL POST DROP BOX. My design would ensure that packages remain safe, dry and intact while you're at work or away from home."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect delivered packages outside a residence. In doing so, it prevents packages from being stolen or moved. It also helps to prevent damage caused by inclement weather. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KXX-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

