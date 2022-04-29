JCET Continues Solid Growth Momentum in Q1 2022

Continued Optimization of Product Portfolio and Focus on High Value-Added Applications

Q1 2022 Financial Highlights：

Revenue was RMB 8.14 billion , an increase of 21.2% year on year. A record high first quarter in the company's history.

Generated RMB 1.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.87 billion , free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.77 billion .

Net profit was RMB 0.86 billion , a record high first quarter in the company's history.

Earnings per share was RMB 0.48 , as compared to RMB 0.24 in Q1 2021.

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The financial report shows that the company had a positive start in 2022, achieving revenue of RMB 8.14 billion in the first quarter, up 21.2% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.86 billion, both record high first quarter in the company's history.

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group) (PRNewswire)

As IC back-end manufacturing technology continues to develop in the direction of high density and low power consumption, various IC packaging solutions provide higher added value to the semiconductor industry. JCET managed well the market fluctuations and challenges by continuously optimizing its product portfolio and focusing on high value-added applications. JCET improved its market competitiveness, which was widely recognized and affirmed by customers.

JCET proactively took various preventive solutions and control measures to protect its employees' health and safety and maintain operation continuity under the current Covid-19 situation. In addition, JCET took corporate social responsibility actions and was involved deeply in local community anti-pandemic activities through charitable donations and other means. These activities contributed to our local communities and supported economic growth.

"The growth of demand for market innovation will drive the steady growth of IC back-end manufacturing market in the coming years," said Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET. "JCET is focusing on high value-added market application areas such as automotive electronics, power devices, and high-performance computing. This will expand our technology advantages and mass production competitive advantages that we accumulated over the years in the fields of high-density wire bond package, system-in-package, wafer level packaging, high-reliability discrete devices, etc. We strive to overcome the market fluctuations and supply chain uncertainties under the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. JCET will continue to provide high-quality production and technology services to our customers." Mr. Li Zheng added "JCET announced the implementation of an equity incentive plan for employees for the first time in the company's 19 years of history. The plan will drive sustainable growth, secure shareholders' interests, and motivate our employees. With the strong support from our customers, shareholders, and partners, we have a high sense of responsibility and strong confidence for the company's future development."

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 FY2022 report.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)

RMB in millions

































Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 ASSETS

















Current assets















Currency funds









2,512

2,761 Trading financial assets







3,290

2,670 Derivative financial assets







2

5 Accounts receivable









3,945

4,271 Receivables financing







36

28 Prepayments









242

183 Other receivables









77

77 Inventories









3,264

3,193 Assets classified as held for sale





0

99 Other current assets







84

130 Total current assets









13,452

13,417 Non-current assets















Long-term receivables







37

38 Long-term equity investments







765

770 Other equity investments







448

418 Investment properties







92

93 Fixed assets









18,297

18,424 Construction in progress







574

661 Right-of-use assets









588

622 Intangible assets









432

447 Goodwill











2,014

2,023 Deferred tax assets









187

185 Other non-current assets







1

1 Total non-current assets







23,435

23,682 Total assets









36,887

37,099



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Mar 31, 2022

Dec 31, 2021 Current liabilities















Short-term borrowings







1,633

2,193 Derivative financial liabilities







6

2 Notes payable









527

579 Accounts payable









4,893

5,298 Contract liabilities









453

458 Employee benefits payable







872

1,062 Taxes and surcharges payable







273

235 Other payables









375

414 Liabilities classified as held for sale





0

45 Current portion of long-term liabilities





1,256

1,052 Other current liabilities







3

3 Total current liabilities







10,291

11,341 Non-current liabilities













Long-term borrowings







3,791

3,751 Bonds payable









0

0 Lease liabilities









528

568 Long-term payables







0

0 Long-term employee benefits payable





19

20 Deferred income









338

337 Deferred tax liabilities







99

82 Total non-current liabilities







4,775

4,758 Total liabilities









15,066

16,099 Equity

















Paid-in capital









1,780

1,780 Capital reserves









14,986

14,984 Accumulated other comprehensive income



(314)

(281) Surplus reserves









174

174 Unappropriated profit







5,195

4,334 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent



21,821

20,991 Minority shareholders







0

9 Total equity









21,821

21,000 Total liabilities and equity







36,887

37,099







































CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) RMB in millions, except share data





























Three months ended













Mar 31, 2022

Mar 31, 2021 Revenue











8,138

6,712 Less: Cost of sales









6,599

5,636 Taxes and surcharges







16

20 Selling expenses







49

49 Administrative expenses







258

230 Research and development expenses



322

258 Finance expenses







23

96 Including: Interest expenses





43

110 Interest income







7

5 Add: Other income









56

41 Investment income / (loss)





12

(2) Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(5)

(2) Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



0

(2) Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities

3

0 Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(7)

4 Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



1

(28) Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets





15

6 Operating profit / (loss)







951

442 Add: Non-operating income







5

0 Less: Non-operating expenses







0

2 Profit / (loss) before income taxes





956

440 Less: Income tax expenses







95

53 Net profit / (loss)









861

387 Classified by continuity of operations











Profit / (loss) from continuing operations





861

387 Classified by ownership













Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

861

386 Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

0

1 Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



4,334

1,518 Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent） 5,195

1,904 Other comprehensive income, net of tax





(32)

47 Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

(32)

47 Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

0

1 Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

1 Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

(32)

46 Cash flow hedge reserve







(4)

(10) Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

(28)

56 Total comprehensive income







829

434 Including:















Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

829

433 Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

0

1 Earnings per share















Basic earnings per share







0.48

0.24 Diluted earnings per share







0.48

0.24







































CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)











RMB in millions





























Three months ended













Mar 31, 2022

Mar 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

8,815

7,439 Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds





115

157 Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



70

51 Total cash inflows from operating activities





9,000

7,647 Cash payments for goods and services





5,845

5,073 Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,249

1,128 Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



187

130 Other cash payments relating to operating activities



79

112 Total cash outflows from operating activities



7,360

6,443 Net cash flows from operating activities





1,640

1,204 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Cash receipts from returns of investments





1,000

0 Cash receipts from investment income





6

0 Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

26

36 Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units

28

0 Total cash inflows from investing activities





1,060

36 Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

899

597 Cash payments for investments







1,650

0 Total cash outflows from investing activities



2,549

597 Net cash flows from investing activities





(1,489)

(561) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Cash receipts from borrowings







531

1,623 Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0

347 Total cash inflows from financing activities





531

1,970 Cash repayments for debts







746

2,662 Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

42

134 Other cash payments relating to financing activities



143

107 Total cash outflows from financing activities



931

2,903 Net cash flows from financing activities





(400)

(933) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(2)

7 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(251)

(283) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,763

2,167 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

2,512

1,884

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JCET Group