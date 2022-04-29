LACBA's Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Releases Its 2022 Ratings to The Public

Longstanding committee evaluates candidates in June's contested Los Angeles Superior Court elections

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association's (LACBA) Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee (JEEC) just released its 2022 "Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Final Report." The Report rates Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC) judicial candidates based on professional ability, experience, competence, integrity, and temperament. The full report is available at lacba.org/2022-jeec.

This year, the JEEC rated 35 candidates, including three sitting judges, for nine LASC contested offices.

Forty-four LACBA members make up JEEC, representing by race, gender, and ethnicity a cross section of public and private attorneys, including members of solo, small, medium, and large law firms, from prosecutors and plaintiffs' attorneys to criminal defense practitioners. Committee members review each candidate's background, conduct a thorough analysis of their qualifications, and interview candidates to assign a rating of: "Exceptionally Well Qualified," "Well Qualified," "Qualified," and "Not Qualified."

JEEC 2022 RESULTS

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 3 Frank Amador Hon. Sherilyn Peace Garnett Tim Reuben SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 60 Abby Baron Sharon Ransom Anna Slotky Reitano Mark Rosenfeld Troy Slaten Craig Sturm SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 67 Fernanda Maria Barreto Ryan Dibble Elizabeth Lashley-Haynes SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 70 Renee Yolande Chang Randy Fudge Holly L. Hancock Eric Alfonso Torices Matthew Vodnoy

Not Qualified

Exceptionally Well Qualified Well Qualified





Well Qualified

Well Qualified

Qualified

Not Qualified

Qualified

Not Qualified





Well Qualified

Well Qualified

Qualified





Well Qualified

Not Qualified

Qualified

Not Qualified

Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 90 Leslie Gutierrez Naser (Nas) Khoury Melissa Lyons Kevin Thomas McGurk SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 116 Hon. David B. Gelfound Lloyd E. Handler



SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 118 Melissa Hammond Georgia Huerta Keith Koyano Klint McKay Carolyn "Jiyoung" Park Shan Thever



SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 151 Thomas D. Allison Karen A. Brako Patrick Hare Richard Quiñones



SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 156 Hon. Carol Elswick Albert Robles

Qualified

Not Qualified

Well Qualified

Well Qualified





Exceptionally Well Qualified Qualified







Well Qualified

Well Qualified

Well Qualified

Well Qualified

Not Qualified

Not Qualified



Qualified Qualified

Well Qualified

Qualified





Qualified

Not Qualified



"We encourage everyone to refer to LACBA's Judicial Elections Evaluation Ratings when researching candidates and determining how to vote," said JEEC chair Jerrold Abeles, who has been chair of the JEEC for the past five election cycles. "Most of us, whether attorneys or not, have no idea who is running in contested elections and the candidates' qualifications. The sole purpose of our committee is to do a service to the general public by evaluating candidates and publishing ratings for reference."

"This committee of experienced attorneys does the hard work of vetting the competing candidates and issuing ratings of their qualifications, so that voters can make informed decisions at the ballot box," states LACBA President, Brad Pauley. "I know from personal experience that the committee's ratings are an essential voter resource."

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, LACBA is one of the country's largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations. It serves attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals through sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, pro bono opportunities, resources, and information.

View original content:

SOURCE Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA)