LACBA's Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Releases Its 2022 Ratings to The Public

Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

Longstanding committee evaluates candidates in June's contested Los Angeles Superior Court elections

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association's (LACBA) Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee (JEEC) just released its 2022 "Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Final Report." The Report rates Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC) judicial candidates based on professional ability, experience, competence, integrity, and temperament. The full report is available at lacba.org/2022-jeec.

This year, the JEEC rated 35 candidates, including three sitting judges, for nine LASC contested offices.

Forty-four LACBA members make up JEEC, representing by race, gender, and ethnicity a cross section of public and private attorneys, including members of solo, small, medium, and large law firms, from prosecutors and plaintiffs' attorneys to criminal defense practitioners. Committee members review each candidate's background, conduct a thorough analysis of their qualifications, and interview candidates to assign a rating of: "Exceptionally Well Qualified," "Well Qualified," "Qualified," and "Not Qualified."

JEEC 2022 RESULTS

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 3

Frank Amador

Hon. Sherilyn Peace Garnett

Tim Reuben

 

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 60

Abby Baron

Sharon Ransom

Anna Slotky Reitano

Mark Rosenfeld

Troy Slaten

Craig Sturm

 

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 67

Fernanda Maria Barreto            

Ryan Dibble

Elizabeth Lashley-Haynes

 

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 70

Renee Yolande Chang

Randy Fudge

Holly L. Hancock

Eric Alfonso Torices

Matthew Vodnoy


Not Qualified

Exceptionally Well Qualified

Well Qualified


Well Qualified
Well Qualified
Qualified
Not Qualified
Qualified
Not Qualified


Well Qualified
Well Qualified
Qualified


Well Qualified
Not Qualified
Qualified
Not Qualified
Qualified

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 90

Leslie Gutierrez

Naser (Nas) Khoury

Melissa Lyons

Kevin Thomas McGurk

 

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 116

Hon. David B. Gelfound

Lloyd E. Handler

 

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 118

Melissa Hammond

Georgia Huerta

Keith Koyano

Klint McKay

Carolyn "Jiyoung" Park

Shan Thever

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 151

Thomas D. Allison

Karen A. Brako

Patrick Hare

Richard Quiñones

SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 156

Hon. Carol Elswick

Albert Robles


Qualified
Not Qualified
Well Qualified
Well Qualified


Exceptionally Well Qualified

Qualified



Well Qualified
Well Qualified
Well Qualified
Well Qualified
Not Qualified

Not Qualified



Qualified

Qualified
Well Qualified
Qualified


Qualified
Not Qualified

"We encourage everyone to refer to LACBA's Judicial Elections Evaluation Ratings when researching candidates and determining how to vote," said JEEC chair Jerrold Abeles, who has been chair of the JEEC for the past five election cycles. "Most of us, whether attorneys or not, have no idea who is running in contested elections and the candidates' qualifications. The sole purpose of our committee is to do a service to the general public by evaluating candidates and publishing ratings for reference."

"This committee of experienced attorneys does the hard work of vetting the competing candidates and issuing ratings of their qualifications, so that voters can make informed decisions at the ballot box," states LACBA President, Brad Pauley. "I know from personal experience that the committee's ratings are an essential voter resource."

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association
Founded in 1878, LACBA is one of the country's largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations. It serves attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals through sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, pro bono opportunities, resources, and information.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lacbas-judicial-elections-evaluation-committee-releases-its-2022-ratings-to-the-public-301536464.html

SOURCE Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA)

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.