The Pulte Family Discloses $2.4 Million Stake in OpenDoor (NASDAQ:OPEN)

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family, known in homebuilding and for Bill Pulte's experience inside of PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM), has made an exciting housing investment in OpenDoor worth $2.45 million. OpenDoor seeks to disrupt the housing industry through facilitating a more efficient marketplace between buyers and sellers.

"While some home builders lag when it comes to technology, there are exciting opportunities for those who seize the opportunity like OpenDoor has," said a Pulte Family representative.

The Pulte Family reserves the right to sell or buy calls, puts, or any other instrument. Further, The Pulte Family may or may not disclose its sale of these securities, and reserves the right to acquire more or dispose of said securities without notification.

