SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds SRRA, HBP, EMCF, and VWTR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of SRRA by GlaxoSmithKline plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SRRA shareholders will receive $55.00 in cash for each share of SRRA common stock owned. If you own SRRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/srra

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP), in connection with the proposed tender offer for HBP by Woodgrain Inc. Under the terms of the tender offer, HBP shareholders will receive $10.70 in cash for each share of HBP common stock owned. If you own HBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hbp

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ: EMCF) in connection with its proposed merger with Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, each shareholder of EMCF may elect to receive either $40.00 per share in cash or 2.15 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 70% shares and 30% cash. If you own EMCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/emcf

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWTR)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWTR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VWTR by D.R. Horton, Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the VWTR shareholders will receive $15.75 in cash for each share of VWTR common stock owned. If you own VWTR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vwtr

