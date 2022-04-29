TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Audited Financial Results

QINGDAO, China, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Revenues increased by 33.94% from $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to $1.09 million in fiscal year 2021, our sales of pet food decreased from approximately $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to approximately $0.49 million in fiscal year 2021, or by approximately 40.5%, which was offset by an increase in revenue from our newly acquired restaurant business in Kansas by approximately $0.61 million . The decrease of pet food revenue in 2021 was mainly due to: (1) the continuous development of COVID-19, we had to close a factory and stop production for a period of time again in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. As a result, our pet food sales volume significantly decreased in 2021 as compared to 2020. On the other side, on October 31, 2021 , we acquired a 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc. This resulted in an increase of $0.6 million in revenue from our restaurant business operations segment.

Gross loss was $0.02 million in fiscal year 2021 as compared to gross loss of $0.04 million in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in gross loss was a result of declining to take historically unprofitable orders, and new profits generated from our restaurant business operations segment.

Operating loss was $4.61 million in fiscal year 2021 as compared to an operating loss of $1.93 million in fiscal year 2020. The continuous deficit from operations was mainly due to the fact that our pet food sales revenue continued to decrease, while we continued to incur fixed overhead costs and high operating expenses during fiscal year 2021.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.12 million , or a loss per share of $0.10 , for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to net loss of $0.87 million , or a loss per share of $0.02 , for fiscal year 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

The Company's revenue sources include pet food sales and restaurant business operations. Pet food sales mainly include sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks and wet canned pet foods in overseas markets, domestic markets and by e-commerce. We started to generate revenue from restaurant business operations in the last quarter of fiscal year 2021. Total revenues increased by 33.94% from $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to $1.09 million in fiscal year 2021, our sales of pet food have decreased from approximately $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to $0.49 million in fiscal year 2021, or by approximately 40.5%, offset by an increase in revenue from our newly acquired restaurant business by approximately $0.61 million. The decrease of pet food revenue in fiscal year 2021 was mainly due to: (1) the continuous development of COVID-19, as we had to close a factory and stop production again for a period of time in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during fiscal year 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. As a result, our pet food sales volume significantly decreased in 2021 as compared to 2020. On the other side, on October 31, 2021, we acquired 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc., located in Kansas. This resulted in an increase of $0.6 million in food service revenue from our restaurant business operations segment.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020



Y/Y Change





Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Overseas $ 135

12.35%

$ 226

27.77%

$ (91)

-40.41% Domestic

319

29.22%



575

70.52%



(256)

-44.50% E-commerce

35

3.17%



17

2.05%



18

107.03% Restaurant

revenue

606

55.54%



-

-



606

100.00% less: sales

tax and

additional

surcharge

(3)

-0.29%



(3)

-0.34%



-

11.90% Total $ 1,092

100.0%

$ 815

100.0%

$ 277

-33.94%









































Overseas sales decreased by $0.09 million, or 40.41%, to $0.14 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $0.23 million for fiscal year 2020. Domestic sales decreased by $0.25 million, or 44.50%, to $0.32 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $0.57 million for fiscal year 2020. The decrease of pet food revenue in fiscal year 2021 was mainly due to (1) the continuous development of COVID-19, as we had to close a factory and stop production again for a period of time in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. Sales from the e-commerce channel increased by $0.01 million, or 107.03%, to $0.03 million for the year of 2021 from $0.02 million for 2020, due to the increased promotion of our products through e-commerce channels. In addition, on October 31, 2021, we acquired 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc. This resulted in an increase of $0.61 million in restaurant business operations revenue.



For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020



Y/Y Change





Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Pet chews $ 46

4.22%

$ 59

7.25%

$ (13)

-21.97% Dried pet

snacks

293

26.86%



318

38.94%



(24)

-7.58% Wet canned pet

food

11

0.99%



84

10.32%



(73)

-87.21% Dental health

snacks

6

0.56%



20

2.44%



(14)

-69.23% Baked pet

biscuits

-

-



3

0.38%



(3)

-100.00% Restaurant

revenue

606

55.54%



-

-



606

100.00% Others

132

12.11%



334

41.01%



(202)

-60.46% Less: sales tax

and additional

surcharge

(3)

-0.29%



(3)

-0.34%



-

11.90% Total $ 1,092

100.00%

$ 815

100.00%

$ (277)

33.94%





































Sales of pet chews decreased by $0.01 million, or 21.97%, to $0.05 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.06 million for fiscal year 2020. Sales of dried pet snacks decreased by $0.03 million, or 7.58%, to $0.29 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.32 million for fiscal year 2020. Sales of wet canned pet food decreased by $0.07 million, or 87.21%, to $0.01 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.08 million for fiscal year 2020. Sales of dental health snacks decreased by $0.01 million, or 69.23%, to $0.01 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.02 million for fiscal year 2020. The decrease of pet food revenue in fiscal year 2021 was mainly due to:

(1) the continuous development of COVID-19, we had to close a factory and stop production again for a period of time in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. Sales from the e-commerce channel increased by $0.01 million, or 107.03%, to $0.03 million for the fiscal year of 2021 from $0.02 million for fiscal year 2020, due to the increased promotion of our products through e-commerce channels. In addition, on October 31, 2021, we acquired 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc. This resulted in an increase of $0.61 million in restaurant business operations revenue.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues of our pet food business consists primarily of direct raw materials, direct payroll of workshop staff, utility and supply costs consumed in the manufacturing process, manufacturing labor, depreciation expense and overhead expenses necessary to manufacture finished goods as well as distribution costs such as inbound freight charges. Cost of revenues of our restaurant business consist primarily of food and packaging costs, payroll and employee benefit costs, store lease and occupancy costs and depreciation and amortization costs. Cost of revenues increased by $0.25 million, or 29.80%, to $1.11 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.86 million for fiscal year 2020. The increase in our costs was in line with the increased revenue in fiscal year 2021.

Gross loss and gross loss margin

Gross loss was $0.02 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to gross loss of $0.04 million for fiscal year 2020. Gross loss margin was 1.88% for fiscal year 2021, compared to gross loss margin of 5.13% for fiscal year 2020.

Operating expense

Operating expense consists of selling expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Selling expenses consist primarily of advertising, salaries and shipping and handling costs incurred during the selling activities. Advertising and transportation expenses are charged to expenses as incurred. Selling expenses decreased by $0.08 million, or 35.64%, to $0.08 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.12 million for fiscal year 2020.

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.18 million, or 123.36%, to $3.94 million for fiscal year 2021 from $1.77 million for fiscal year 2020. The main reason for the increase was due to the company's payment of certain legal costs, an increase in consulting service fees and increased depreciation and amortization expenses related to our restaurant business segment.

In connection with our acquisition of restaurant business, we recognized a goodwill of $355,570 as of the acquisition date. However, due to our significant net loss in fiscal year 2021, goodwill of $355,570 has been fully impaired for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill charge was $0.22 million in fiscal year 2021, as compared to $0 in fiscal year 2020.

As a result, total operating expenses increased by $2.71 million, or 143.80%, to $4.59 million for fiscal year 2021 from $1.88 million for fiscal year 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, total operating expenses was 420.69% for the fiscal year 2021, compared to 231.11% for fiscal year 2020.

Operating loss and operating loss margin

Loss from operations was $4.61 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to operating loss of $1.93 million for fiscal year 2020. The continuous loss from operations was mainly due to increased operating expenses in fiscal year 2021.

Net loss and loss per share

Net loss was $6.72 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net loss of $0.87 million for fiscal year 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.12 million, or loss per share of $0.10, for the fiscal year 2021. This is compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.87 million, or loss per share of $0.02 for fiscal year 2020.

Financial Conditions

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $19.51 million, compared to $6.75 million as of December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable and inventories were $0.04 million and $0.05 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021, compared to $0.17 million and $0.25 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, we had working capital of approximately $11.42 million, as compared to working capital deficit of $8.55 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $3.45 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $2.63 million for fiscal year 2020. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.64 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to $3.35 million net cash provided by investing activities in fiscal year 2020. Net cash provided by financing activities was $18.10 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $0.59 million net cash used in financing activities in fiscal year 2020.

Going Concern

As reflected in our consolidated financial statements, for the year ended December 31, 2021, we have incurred a net loss of approximately $6.12 million and our cash used in operating activities amounted to approximately $3.45 million. Our business operations may be further affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although we received approximately $20.2 million net proceeds from issuance of common shares and warrants to certain investors during fiscal year 2021, there can be no assurances that future revenue or capital infusion will be sufficient to enable us to develop our business to a level where it will be profitable or to generate positive cash flows. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the next twelve months from the date that our consolidated financial statements are issued.

As of December 31, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $19.51 million. We also had short-term investments of approximately $4.43 million, which are highly liquid and can be converted into cash and used in our operations if needed. We also had approximately an aggregate of $5.99 million of loans (including approximately $5.44 million short-term loans and approximately $0.55 million short-term loans from related parties). For legal proceedings since December 31, 2019 regarding our delayed repayment of certain bank loans upon maturity, in March and April 2020, we received court rulings requiring us to make an aggregate RMB 54.54 million (approximately $8.35 million) of payments to the financial institutions. On March 13, 2021, the land and factory buildings on the land owned by our subsidiary, were auctioned by the court for $5,098,461 (RMB 33.14 million), among which, $3,192,827 (RMB 21.14 million) has been used to repay loan principal and accrued interest to a financial institution based on the court order. The repayment has been completed as of the date of this press release. On March 16, 2022, the People's Court of Huangdao District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province made a civil ruling and announced the acceptance of creditors' application of bankruptcy liquidation of our subsidiary, Qingdao Tiandihui Foodstuffs Co., Ltd., and it entered into bankruptcy proceedings. Accordingly, these legal claims relating to the bank loans are now subject to the bankruptcy proceedings.

Based on our current financial conditions, our cash balance and revenues generated from our business operations may not be currently sufficient and cannot be projected to cover our future operating expenses and meet our obligations as they become due for the next twelve months after the date that our financial statements are issued.

We face substantial challenges in our effort to resume normal business activities. Our future growth will place a significant strain on our sales and marketing capacities, administrative and operating infrastructure, manufacturing facilities and other resources. To effectively manage additional challenges brought on by COVID-19, we need to evaluate and identify suitable strategic or acquisition opportunities, complete such transactions on commercially favorable terms, or successfully integrate business operations, infrastructure and management philosophies of acquired businesses and companies, resolve the substantial litigation and judgements to which we are subject and raise substantial capital. There may be particular complexities, regulatory or otherwise, associated with our expansion into new markets, and our strategies may not succeed beyond our current markets. If we are unable to effectively address these challenges, our ability to execute acquisitions as a component of our long-term strategy will be impaired, which could have an adverse effect on our growth or our ability to function as a going concern. We also need to expand our customer base, refine our operational, financial and management controls and reporting systems and procedures. If we fail to efficiently manage this expansion of our business, our costs and expenses may increase more than anticipated and we may not successfully attract a sufficient number of customers in a cost-effective manner, respond to competitive challenges, or otherwise execute our business plans. In addition, we may, as part of carrying out our growth strategies, adopt new initiatives to implement new pricing models and strategies. We cannot assure you that these initiatives may achieve the anticipated results.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ), is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of a variety of pet food products under multiple brands that are sold in the China, Asia and Europe. The Company also started the restaurant business operation since late 2021. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding, among others: its growth and business outlook; its ability to execute on its business plan, secure necessary capital to sustain and maintain its operation; its ability to resume its operations at the previous level; its ability to successfully resolve various legal proceedings and judgments in which it is involved or have been obtained against it; its ability to expand its market and customer base; its ability to refine its operational, financial and management controls and reporting systems and procedures, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the ability to identify, execute and integrate strategic or acquisition opportunities, the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the petfood industry in China and internationally; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and internationally and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,027,322

$ 6,566,549 Restricted cash

1,483,653



182,515 Short-term investments

4,428,446



3,138,578 Accounts receivable, net

39,512



168,499 Advances to suppliers, net

10,986



41,088 Inventories, net

51,423



247,245 Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,205,695



172,481 Total current assets

25,247,037



10,516,955 NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Property, plant and equipment, net

1,543,430



6,636,995 Land use rights, net

653,125



1,009,005 Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,604,365



19,103 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties

-



270,852 Total non-current assets

6,800,920



7,935,955 Total assets $ 32,047,957

$ 18,452,910











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY (DEFICIT)









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Accounts payable $ 3,065,387

$ 3,209,763 Accounts payable - related parties

127,688



124,715 Advances from customers

109,959



90,834 Bank overdrafts

79,851



78,320 Short-term loans

5,440,350



8,391,323 Short-term loans - related parties

555,096



985,883 Taxes payable

82,614



60,729 Due to related parties

307,509



42,021 Operating lease liabilities, current

268,403



9,913 Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current

-



195,231 Other current liabilities

3,793,140



5,882,164 Total current liabilities

13,829,998



19,070,896 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Deferred tax liabilities

1,132



- Operating lease liabilities - related party, non-current

4,846,760



274,794 Total liabilities

18,677,890



19,345,690 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):









Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000

shares authorized; 104,373,621 and 45,849,995

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

and 2020, respectively)

104,374



45,850 Additional paid-in capital

42,151,658



21,963,570 Statutory reserves

160,014



160,014 Accumulated deficit

-28,969,627



-22,849,319 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

-460,702



-212,895 Total TDH Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

(deficit)

12,985,717



-892,780 Non-controlling interest

384,350



- Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

13,370,067



892,780 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 32,047,957

$ 18,452,910

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



















For The Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Net revenue $ 1,091,889

$ 815,225

$ 12,455,414 Net revenue - related parties

-



-



192,841 Total revenue

1,091,889



815,225



12,648,255 Cost of revenue

1,112,463



857,060



13,992,499 Cost of revenue - related parties

-



-



178,636 Total cost of revenue

1,112,463



857,060



14,171,135 Gross loss

-20,574



-41,835



-1,522,880 Operating expenses:















Selling expense

75,944



117,993



920,237 General and administrative expense

3,944,709



1,766,109



3,702,035 Impairment of long-lived assets other

than goodwill

217,257



-



813,344 Impairment of goodwill

355,570



-



- Total operating expenses

4,593,480



1,884,102



5,435,616 Loss from operations

-4,614,054



-1,925,937



-6,958,496 Interest expense

-957,548



-1,180,489



-1,378,755 Government subsidies

-



8,651



129,255 Other income

215,858



137,163



1,189 Other expense

-1,636,080



-35,197



-290,655 Investment income, net

275,866



2,120,241



- Loss from equity method investment

-



-



-127,965 Total other income (expenses)

-2,101,904



1,050,369



-1,666,931 Loss before income tax benefit

-6,715,958



-875,568



-8,625,427 Income tax benefit

-



-900



- Net loss

-6,715,958



-874,668



-8,625,427 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interest

-595,650



-



-8 Net loss attributable to TDH Holdings,

Inc. $ -6,120,308

$ -874,668

$ -8,625,419 Comprehensive loss















Net loss $ -6,120,308

$ -874,668

$ -8,625,427 Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation adjustment

-247,807



-355,411



-100,954 Total comprehensive loss

-6,368,115



-1,230,079



-8,726,381 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest

-



-



-8 Comprehensive loss attributable to TDH

Holdings, Inc. $ -6,368,115

$ -1,230,079

$ -8,726,373

















Loss per common share attributable to

TDH Holdings, Inc.















Basic $ -0.10

$ -0.02

$ -0.41 Diluted $ -0.10

$ -0.02

$ -0.41 Weighted average common shares

outstanding















Basic

59,185,891



45,849,995



21,022,598 Diluted

59,185,891



45,849,995



21,022,598

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















For The Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities









Net loss $ -6,120,308

$ -874,668

$ -8,625,427 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense

408,740



391,351



571,528 Fair value change of short-term investments

-495,265



-2,120,241



- Loss from equity method investment

0



-



127,965 Loss on disposal of subsidiaries

0



-



5,018 Impairment of goodwill

355,570



-



- Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill

217,257



-



813,344 Inventory write-down

191,026



42,241



518,119 Allowance for credit losses

2,168



74,190



659,569 Deferred income taxes

0



-1,106



-3,861 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

955,428



-16,870



308,003 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

280,610



-



- Non-cash lease expense

-4,595,020



33,944



89,176 Gain on forgiveness of short-term loan $ 0

$ -6,265

$ - Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

0











Accounts receivable, net

128,987



-112,177



329,042 Accounts receivable - related parties, net

0



-



306,301 Inventories, net

4,796



201,730



2,009,862 Operating lease liabilities

4,830,456



-9,382



- Operating lease liabilities – related parties

-195,231



16,262



16,404 Due from related parties, net

0



-



-2,206 Due to related parties

393,176



-



14,387 Advances to suppliers, net

30,102



-12,179



36,322 Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,006,351



-29,363



516,018 Accounts payable

-144,376



-416,506



-2,775,356 Accounts payable - related parties

123,184



-



-6,703 Interest payable

0



1,065,277



260,417 Interest payable - related parties

0



43,835



- Notes payable

0



-



-1,046,257 Taxes payable

21,855



-



13,797 Advances from customers

0



-31,366



-42,923 Advances from customer - related party

19,125



-



- Deferred income tax liability

1,132



-



- Other current liabilities

861,109



-866,962



280,843 Net cash used in operating activities $ -3,445,819

$ -2,628,255

$ -5,626,618 Cash flows from investing activities















Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment

-



-47,086



-121,560 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

-



-



233,747 Disposal of subsidiaries

-



-



83 Repayments from related parties

-



-



1,282 Cash obtained from business acquisition

171,827



-



- Payment for business acquisition

-1,020,000



-



- Purchase of short-term investments

-4,372,809



-38,743,908



- Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

3,578,206



42,146,183



- Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

-1,642,776



3,355,189



113,552 Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from issuance of common shares

20,222,188



-



6,760,000 Purchase of noncontrolling interest

-100



(100



- Repayments to related parties

-



-



-1,000 Proceeds from bank overdrafts

-



-



78,162 Proceeds from short-term loans

-



107,829



1,046,275 Repayments of short-term loans

-1,692,988



-746,437



-2,073,177 Proceeds from short-term loans - related parties

-



49,350



4,791,403 Repayments of short-term loans - related parties

-430,787



-



-1,080,947 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 18,098,313

$ -589,358

$ 9,520,716 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted

cash

-247,807



106,910



-203,577 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

12,761,911



244,486



3,804,073 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year

6,749,064



6,504,578



2,700,505 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year $ 19,510,975

$ 6,749,064

$ 6,504,578

















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid $ -

$ 38,362

$ 1,118,338 Income taxes paid $ -

$ 146

$ -

















Non-cash investing and financing activities















Accrued interest added to short-term loan – related party $ -

$ -

$ 126,697 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and

equipment $ -

$ 14,592

$ 51,196 Notes payable reclassified to short-term loans $ -

$ 908,850

$ 479,724 Receivables from related parties settled with payables to related parties $ -

$ -

$ 28,694 Receivables from common stock subscription settled with loan payables

to a related party $ -

$ -

$ 4,240,000 Short-term loans settled by transferring an equity investment to the

creditor $ -

$ 70,708

$ - Cashless exercise of warrants $ 24,424

$ -

$ - Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 5,158,944

$ -

$ - Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,027,322

$ 6,566,549

$ 5,114,175 Restricted cash $ 1,483,653

$ 182,515

$ 1,390,403 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 19,510,975

$ 6,749,064

$ 6,504,578

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





































Number of

Shares

Common

Shares

Additional

Paid-in

Capital

Stock

Subscription

Receivable

Statutory

Reserves

Retained

Earnings

(Deficit)

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Income

(Loss)

Noncontrolling

Interest

Total

Stockholders'

Equity

(Deficit) Balance, December 31, 2017 9,423,750 $ 9,424 $ 9,947,084 $ -100,000 $ 160,014 $ 869,993 $ 308,286 $ - $ 11,194,801



































Net loss



















-14,219,225





-40

-14,219,265



































Issuance of common shares for business acquisition 1,092,912

1,093

1,051,927





















1,053,020



































Collection of stock subscription receivable











100,000

















100,000



































Liabilities assumed in connection with acquisition of a

subsidiary





































































Statutory Reserve





































































Foreign currency translation adjustment























-64,816

-307

-65,123



































Balance, December 31, 2018 10,516,662 $ 10,517 $ 10,999,011 $ - $ 160,014 $ -13,349,232 $ 243,470 $ -347 $ -1,936,567



































Net Loss



















-8,625,419





-8

-8,625,427



































Issuance of common stock 35,333,333

35,333

10,964,667





















11,000,000



































Disposal of noncontrolling interest



























347

347



































Foreign currency translation adjustment























-100,954





-100,954



































Balance, December 31, 2019 45,849,995 $ 45,850 $ 21,963,678 $ - $ 160,014 $ -21,974,651 $ 142,516 $ -8 $ 337,399



































Net Loss



















-874,668









-874,668



































Foreign currency translation adjustment























-355,411





-355,411



































Purchase of noncontrolling interest







-108

















8

-100



































Balance, December 31, 2020 45,849,995 $ 45,850 $ 21,963,570 $ - $ 160,014 $ -22,849,319 $ -212,895 $ - $ -892,780



































Net Loss



















-6,120,308





-595,650

-6,715,958



































Issuance of common stock 34,100,000

34,100

20,188,088





















20,222,188



































Warrants exercised for cashless 24,423,626

24,424

-





















24,424



































Foreign currency translation adjustment























-247,807





-247,807



































Acquisition of restaurant business



























980,000

980,000



































Balance, December 31, 2021 104,373,621 $ 104,374 $ 42,151,658 $ - $ 160,014 $ -28,969,627 $ -460,702 $ 384,350 $ 13,370,067

