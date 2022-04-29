TDH Holdings, Inc. Reports Full Year 2021 Audited Financial Results

QINGDAO, China, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today its financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
($ millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
% Change
Revenues
$1.09
$0.82
33.94%
Gross loss
($0.02)
($0.04)
50.82%
Gross loss margin
-1.88%
-5.13%
3.19 pp*
Loss from operations
($4.61)
($1.93)
121.11%
Operating loss margin
-422.58%
-236.25%
-153.76 pp*
Net loss attributable to
($6.12)
($0.87)
-498.21%
Loss per share - basic and
($0.10)
($0.02)
-150.00%
* pp: percentage points
- Revenues increased by 33.94% from $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to $1.09 million in fiscal year 2021, our sales of pet food decreased from approximately $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to approximately $0.49 million in fiscal year 2021, or by approximately 40.5%, which was offset by an increase in revenue from our newly acquired restaurant business in Kansas by approximately $0.61 million. The decrease of pet food revenue in 2021 was mainly due to: (1) the continuous development of COVID-19, we had to close a factory and stop production for a period of time again in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. As a result, our pet food sales volume significantly decreased in 2021 as compared to 2020. On the other side, on October 31, 2021, we acquired a 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc. This resulted in an increase of $0.6 million in revenue from our restaurant business operations segment.
- Gross loss was $0.02 million in fiscal year 2021 as compared to gross loss of $0.04 million in fiscal year 2020. The decrease in gross loss was a result of declining to take historically unprofitable orders, and new profits generated from our restaurant business operations segment.
- Operating loss was $4.61 million in fiscal year 2021 as compared to an operating loss of $1.93 million in fiscal year 2020. The continuous deficit from operations was mainly due to the fact that our pet food sales revenue continued to decrease, while we continued to incur fixed overhead costs and high operating expenses during fiscal year 2021.
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.12 million, or a loss per share of $0.10, for the fiscal year 2021 as compared to net loss of $0.87 million, or a loss per share of $0.02, for fiscal year 2020.
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Revenues
The Company's revenue sources include pet food sales and restaurant business operations. Pet food sales mainly include sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks and wet canned pet foods in overseas markets, domestic markets and by e-commerce. We started to generate revenue from restaurant business operations in the last quarter of fiscal year 2021. Total revenues increased by 33.94% from $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to $1.09 million in fiscal year 2021, our sales of pet food have decreased from approximately $0.82 million in fiscal year 2020 to $0.49 million in fiscal year 2021, or by approximately 40.5%, offset by an increase in revenue from our newly acquired restaurant business by approximately $0.61 million. The decrease of pet food revenue in fiscal year 2021 was mainly due to: (1) the continuous development of COVID-19, as we had to close a factory and stop production again for a period of time in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during fiscal year 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. As a result, our pet food sales volume significantly decreased in 2021 as compared to 2020. On the other side, on October 31, 2021, we acquired 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc., located in Kansas. This resulted in an increase of $0.6 million in food service revenue from our restaurant business operations segment.
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Revenues
% of
Revenues
% of
Amount
%
Overseas
$
135
12.35%
$
226
27.77%
$
(91)
-40.41%
Domestic
319
29.22%
575
70.52%
(256)
-44.50%
E-commerce
35
3.17%
17
2.05%
18
107.03%
Restaurant
606
55.54%
-
-
606
100.00%
less: sales
(3)
-0.29%
(3)
-0.34%
-
11.90%
Total
$
1,092
100.0%
$
815
100.0%
$
277
-33.94%
Overseas sales decreased by $0.09 million, or 40.41%, to $0.14 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $0.23 million for fiscal year 2020. Domestic sales decreased by $0.25 million, or 44.50%, to $0.32 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $0.57 million for fiscal year 2020. The decrease of pet food revenue in fiscal year 2021 was mainly due to (1) the continuous development of COVID-19, as we had to close a factory and stop production again for a period of time in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. Sales from the e-commerce channel increased by $0.01 million, or 107.03%, to $0.03 million for the year of 2021 from $0.02 million for 2020, due to the increased promotion of our products through e-commerce channels. In addition, on October 31, 2021, we acquired 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc. This resulted in an increase of $0.61 million in restaurant business operations revenue.
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Revenues
% of
Revenues
% of
Amount
%
Pet chews
$
46
4.22%
$
59
7.25%
$
(13)
-21.97%
Dried pet
293
26.86%
318
38.94%
(24)
-7.58%
Wet canned pet
11
0.99%
84
10.32%
(73)
-87.21%
Dental health
6
0.56%
20
2.44%
(14)
-69.23%
Baked pet
-
-
3
0.38%
(3)
-100.00%
Restaurant
606
55.54%
-
-
606
100.00%
Others
132
12.11%
334
41.01%
(202)
-60.46%
Less: sales tax
(3)
-0.29%
(3)
-0.34%
-
11.90%
Total
$
1,092
100.00%
$
815
100.00%
$
(277)
33.94%
Sales of pet chews decreased by $0.01 million, or 21.97%, to $0.05 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.06 million for fiscal year 2020. Sales of dried pet snacks decreased by $0.03 million, or 7.58%, to $0.29 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.32 million for fiscal year 2020. Sales of wet canned pet food decreased by $0.07 million, or 87.21%, to $0.01 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.08 million for fiscal year 2020. Sales of dental health snacks decreased by $0.01 million, or 69.23%, to $0.01 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.02 million for fiscal year 2020. The decrease of pet food revenue in fiscal year 2021 was mainly due to:
(1) the continuous development of COVID-19, we had to close a factory and stop production again for a period of time in 2021, which caused the delay of orders and some customers canceled their orders, decreasing our pet food sales revenue and sales volume; (2) the cost of raw materials required for pet food production has risen to a certain extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic and general inflation, which led to our reduced production and sales of pet food products during 2021; and (3) we declined taking orders that were historically unprofitable. Sales from the e-commerce channel increased by $0.01 million, or 107.03%, to $0.03 million for the fiscal year of 2021 from $0.02 million for fiscal year 2020, due to the increased promotion of our products through e-commerce channels. In addition, on October 31, 2021, we acquired 51% equity interests of Far Ling's Inc. and 100% equity interests of Bo Ling's Chinese Restaurant, Inc. This resulted in an increase of $0.61 million in restaurant business operations revenue.
Cost of revenues
Cost of revenues of our pet food business consists primarily of direct raw materials, direct payroll of workshop staff, utility and supply costs consumed in the manufacturing process, manufacturing labor, depreciation expense and overhead expenses necessary to manufacture finished goods as well as distribution costs such as inbound freight charges. Cost of revenues of our restaurant business consist primarily of food and packaging costs, payroll and employee benefit costs, store lease and occupancy costs and depreciation and amortization costs. Cost of revenues increased by $0.25 million, or 29.80%, to $1.11 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.86 million for fiscal year 2020. The increase in our costs was in line with the increased revenue in fiscal year 2021.
Gross loss and gross loss margin
Gross loss was $0.02 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to gross loss of $0.04 million for fiscal year 2020. Gross loss margin was 1.88% for fiscal year 2021, compared to gross loss margin of 5.13% for fiscal year 2020.
Operating expense
Operating expense consists of selling expenses and general and administrative expenses.
Selling expenses consist primarily of advertising, salaries and shipping and handling costs incurred during the selling activities. Advertising and transportation expenses are charged to expenses as incurred. Selling expenses decreased by $0.08 million, or 35.64%, to $0.08 million for fiscal year 2021 from $0.12 million for fiscal year 2020.
General and administrative expenses increased by $2.18 million, or 123.36%, to $3.94 million for fiscal year 2021 from $1.77 million for fiscal year 2020. The main reason for the increase was due to the company's payment of certain legal costs, an increase in consulting service fees and increased depreciation and amortization expenses related to our restaurant business segment.
In connection with our acquisition of restaurant business, we recognized a goodwill of $355,570 as of the acquisition date. However, due to our significant net loss in fiscal year 2021, goodwill of $355,570 has been fully impaired for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill charge was $0.22 million in fiscal year 2021, as compared to $0 in fiscal year 2020.
As a result, total operating expenses increased by $2.71 million, or 143.80%, to $4.59 million for fiscal year 2021 from $1.88 million for fiscal year 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, total operating expenses was 420.69% for the fiscal year 2021, compared to 231.11% for fiscal year 2020.
Operating loss and operating loss margin
Loss from operations was $4.61 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to operating loss of $1.93 million for fiscal year 2020. The continuous loss from operations was mainly due to increased operating expenses in fiscal year 2021.
Net loss and loss per share
Net loss was $6.72 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net loss of $0.87 million for fiscal year 2020. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $6.12 million, or loss per share of $0.10, for the fiscal year 2021. This is compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.87 million, or loss per share of $0.02 for fiscal year 2020.
Financial Conditions
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $19.51 million, compared to $6.75 million as of December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable and inventories were $0.04 million and $0.05 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021, compared to $0.17 million and $0.25 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2021, we had working capital of approximately $11.42 million, as compared to working capital deficit of $8.55 million as of December 31, 2020.
Net cash used in operating activities was $3.45 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $2.63 million for fiscal year 2020. Net cash used in investing activities was $1.64 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to $3.35 million net cash provided by investing activities in fiscal year 2020. Net cash provided by financing activities was $18.10 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $0.59 million net cash used in financing activities in fiscal year 2020.
Going Concern
As reflected in our consolidated financial statements, for the year ended December 31, 2021, we have incurred a net loss of approximately $6.12 million and our cash used in operating activities amounted to approximately $3.45 million. Our business operations may be further affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although we received approximately $20.2 million net proceeds from issuance of common shares and warrants to certain investors during fiscal year 2021, there can be no assurances that future revenue or capital infusion will be sufficient to enable us to develop our business to a level where it will be profitable or to generate positive cash flows. These factors raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern for the next twelve months from the date that our consolidated financial statements are issued.
As of December 31, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $19.51 million. We also had short-term investments of approximately $4.43 million, which are highly liquid and can be converted into cash and used in our operations if needed. We also had approximately an aggregate of $5.99 million of loans (including approximately $5.44 million short-term loans and approximately $0.55 million short-term loans from related parties). For legal proceedings since December 31, 2019 regarding our delayed repayment of certain bank loans upon maturity, in March and April 2020, we received court rulings requiring us to make an aggregate RMB 54.54 million (approximately $8.35 million) of payments to the financial institutions. On March 13, 2021, the land and factory buildings on the land owned by our subsidiary, were auctioned by the court for $5,098,461 (RMB 33.14 million), among which, $3,192,827 (RMB 21.14 million) has been used to repay loan principal and accrued interest to a financial institution based on the court order. The repayment has been completed as of the date of this press release. On March 16, 2022, the People's Court of Huangdao District, Qingdao City, Shandong Province made a civil ruling and announced the acceptance of creditors' application of bankruptcy liquidation of our subsidiary, Qingdao Tiandihui Foodstuffs Co., Ltd., and it entered into bankruptcy proceedings. Accordingly, these legal claims relating to the bank loans are now subject to the bankruptcy proceedings.
Based on our current financial conditions, our cash balance and revenues generated from our business operations may not be currently sufficient and cannot be projected to cover our future operating expenses and meet our obligations as they become due for the next twelve months after the date that our financial statements are issued.
We face substantial challenges in our effort to resume normal business activities. Our future growth will place a significant strain on our sales and marketing capacities, administrative and operating infrastructure, manufacturing facilities and other resources. To effectively manage additional challenges brought on by COVID-19, we need to evaluate and identify suitable strategic or acquisition opportunities, complete such transactions on commercially favorable terms, or successfully integrate business operations, infrastructure and management philosophies of acquired businesses and companies, resolve the substantial litigation and judgements to which we are subject and raise substantial capital. There may be particular complexities, regulatory or otherwise, associated with our expansion into new markets, and our strategies may not succeed beyond our current markets. If we are unable to effectively address these challenges, our ability to execute acquisitions as a component of our long-term strategy will be impaired, which could have an adverse effect on our growth or our ability to function as a going concern. We also need to expand our customer base, refine our operational, financial and management controls and reporting systems and procedures. If we fail to efficiently manage this expansion of our business, our costs and expenses may increase more than anticipated and we may not successfully attract a sufficient number of customers in a cost-effective manner, respond to competitive challenges, or otherwise execute our business plans. In addition, we may, as part of carrying out our growth strategies, adopt new initiatives to implement new pricing models and strategies. We cannot assure you that these initiatives may achieve the anticipated results.
TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,027,322
$
6,566,549
Restricted cash
1,483,653
182,515
Short-term investments
4,428,446
3,138,578
Accounts receivable, net
39,512
168,499
Advances to suppliers, net
10,986
41,088
Inventories, net
51,423
247,245
Prepayments and other current assets, net
1,205,695
172,481
Total current assets
25,247,037
10,516,955
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,543,430
6,636,995
Land use rights, net
653,125
1,009,005
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,604,365
19,103
Operating lease right-of-use assets - related parties
-
270,852
Total non-current assets
6,800,920
7,935,955
Total assets
$
32,047,957
$
18,452,910
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
3,065,387
$
3,209,763
Accounts payable - related parties
127,688
124,715
Advances from customers
109,959
90,834
Bank overdrafts
79,851
78,320
Short-term loans
5,440,350
8,391,323
Short-term loans - related parties
555,096
985,883
Taxes payable
82,614
60,729
Due to related parties
307,509
42,021
Operating lease liabilities, current
268,403
9,913
Operating lease liabilities - related parties, current
-
195,231
Other current liabilities
3,793,140
5,882,164
Total current liabilities
13,829,998
19,070,896
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Deferred tax liabilities
1,132
-
Operating lease liabilities - related party, non-current
4,846,760
274,794
Total liabilities
18,677,890
19,345,690
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT):
Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000
104,374
45,850
Additional paid-in capital
42,151,658
21,963,570
Statutory reserves
160,014
160,014
Accumulated deficit
-28,969,627
-22,849,319
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
-460,702
-212,895
Total TDH Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity
12,985,717
-892,780
Non-controlling interest
384,350
-
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
13,370,067
892,780
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
32,047,957
$
18,452,910
TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For The Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Net revenue
$
1,091,889
$
815,225
$
12,455,414
Net revenue - related parties
-
-
192,841
Total revenue
1,091,889
815,225
12,648,255
Cost of revenue
1,112,463
857,060
13,992,499
Cost of revenue - related parties
-
-
178,636
Total cost of revenue
1,112,463
857,060
14,171,135
Gross loss
-20,574
-41,835
-1,522,880
Operating expenses:
Selling expense
75,944
117,993
920,237
General and administrative expense
3,944,709
1,766,109
3,702,035
Impairment of long-lived assets other
217,257
-
813,344
Impairment of goodwill
355,570
-
-
Total operating expenses
4,593,480
1,884,102
5,435,616
Loss from operations
-4,614,054
-1,925,937
-6,958,496
Interest expense
-957,548
-1,180,489
-1,378,755
Government subsidies
-
8,651
129,255
Other income
215,858
137,163
1,189
Other expense
-1,636,080
-35,197
-290,655
Investment income, net
275,866
2,120,241
-
Loss from equity method investment
-
-
-127,965
Total other income (expenses)
-2,101,904
1,050,369
-1,666,931
Loss before income tax benefit
-6,715,958
-875,568
-8,625,427
Income tax benefit
-
-900
-
Net loss
-6,715,958
-874,668
-8,625,427
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling
-595,650
-
-8
Net loss attributable to TDH Holdings,
$
-6,120,308
$
-874,668
$
-8,625,419
Comprehensive loss
Net loss
$
-6,120,308
$
-874,668
$
-8,625,427
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-247,807
-355,411
-100,954
Total comprehensive loss
-6,368,115
-1,230,079
-8,726,381
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to
-
-
-8
Comprehensive loss attributable to TDH
$
-6,368,115
$
-1,230,079
$
-8,726,373
Loss per common share attributable to
Basic
$
-0.10
$
-0.02
$
-0.41
Diluted
$
-0.10
$
-0.02
$
-0.41
Weighted average common shares
Basic
59,185,891
45,849,995
21,022,598
Diluted
59,185,891
45,849,995
21,022,598
TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For The Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
-6,120,308
$
-874,668
$
-8,625,427
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
408,740
391,351
571,528
Fair value change of short-term investments
-495,265
-2,120,241
-
Loss from equity method investment
0
-
127,965
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
0
-
5,018
Impairment of goodwill
355,570
-
-
Impairment of long-lived assets other than goodwill
217,257
-
813,344
Inventory write-down
191,026
42,241
518,119
Allowance for credit losses
2,168
74,190
659,569
Deferred income taxes
0
-1,106
-3,861
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
955,428
-16,870
308,003
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
280,610
-
-
Non-cash lease expense
-4,595,020
33,944
89,176
Gain on forgiveness of short-term loan
$
0
$
-6,265
$
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
0
Accounts receivable, net
128,987
-112,177
329,042
Accounts receivable - related parties, net
0
-
306,301
Inventories, net
4,796
201,730
2,009,862
Operating lease liabilities
4,830,456
-9,382
-
Operating lease liabilities – related parties
-195,231
16,262
16,404
Due from related parties, net
0
-
-2,206
Due to related parties
393,176
-
14,387
Advances to suppliers, net
30,102
-12,179
36,322
Prepayments and other current assets, net
1,006,351
-29,363
516,018
Accounts payable
-144,376
-416,506
-2,775,356
Accounts payable - related parties
123,184
-
-6,703
Interest payable
0
1,065,277
260,417
Interest payable - related parties
0
43,835
-
Notes payable
0
-
-1,046,257
Taxes payable
21,855
-
13,797
Advances from customers
0
-31,366
-42,923
Advances from customer - related party
19,125
-
-
Deferred income tax liability
1,132
-
-
Other current liabilities
861,109
-866,962
280,843
Net cash used in operating activities
$
-3,445,819
$
-2,628,255
$
-5,626,618
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment
-
-47,086
-121,560
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
-
233,747
Disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
83
Repayments from related parties
-
-
1,282
Cash obtained from business acquisition
171,827
-
-
Payment for business acquisition
-1,020,000
-
-
Purchase of short-term investments
-4,372,809
-38,743,908
-
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
3,578,206
42,146,183
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
-1,642,776
3,355,189
113,552
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
20,222,188
-
6,760,000
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
-100
(100
-
Repayments to related parties
-
-
-1,000
Proceeds from bank overdrafts
-
-
78,162
Proceeds from short-term loans
-
107,829
1,046,275
Repayments of short-term loans
-1,692,988
-746,437
-2,073,177
Proceeds from short-term loans - related parties
-
49,350
4,791,403
Repayments of short-term loans - related parties
-430,787
-
-1,080,947
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
18,098,313
$
-589,358
$
9,520,716
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted
-247,807
106,910
-203,577
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
12,761,911
244,486
3,804,073
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year
6,749,064
6,504,578
2,700,505
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year
$
19,510,975
$
6,749,064
$
6,504,578
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest paid
$
-
$
38,362
$
1,118,338
Income taxes paid
$
-
$
146
$
-
Non-cash investing and financing activities
Accrued interest added to short-term loan – related party
$
-
$
-
$
126,697
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and
$
-
$
14,592
$
51,196
Notes payable reclassified to short-term loans
$
-
$
908,850
$
479,724
Receivables from related parties settled with payables to related parties
$
-
$
-
$
28,694
Receivables from common stock subscription settled with loan payables
$
-
$
-
$
4,240,000
Short-term loans settled by transferring an equity investment to the
$
-
$
70,708
$
-
Cashless exercise of warrants
$
24,424
$
-
$
-
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
$
5,158,944
$
-
$
-
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the
Cash and cash equivalents
$
18,027,322
$
6,566,549
$
5,114,175
Restricted cash
$
1,483,653
$
182,515
$
1,390,403
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
19,510,975
$
6,749,064
$
6,504,578
TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Number of
Common
Additional
Stock
Statutory
Retained
Accumulated
Noncontrolling
Total
Balance, December 31, 2017
9,423,750
$
9,424
$
9,947,084
$
-100,000
$
160,014
$
869,993
$
308,286
$
-
$
11,194,801
Net loss
-14,219,225
-40
-14,219,265
Issuance of common shares for business acquisition
1,092,912
1,093
1,051,927
1,053,020
Collection of stock subscription receivable
100,000
100,000
Liabilities assumed in connection with acquisition of a
Statutory Reserve
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-64,816
-307
-65,123
Balance, December 31, 2018
10,516,662
$
10,517
$
10,999,011
$
-
$
160,014
$
-13,349,232
$
243,470
$
-347
$
-1,936,567
Net Loss
-8,625,419
-8
-8,625,427
Issuance of common stock
35,333,333
35,333
10,964,667
11,000,000
Disposal of noncontrolling interest
347
347
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-100,954
-100,954
Balance, December 31, 2019
45,849,995
$
45,850
$
21,963,678
$
-
$
160,014
$
-21,974,651
$
142,516
$
-8
$
337,399
Net Loss
-874,668
-874,668
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-355,411
-355,411
Purchase of noncontrolling interest
-108
8
-100
Balance, December 31, 2020
45,849,995
$
45,850
$
21,963,570
$
-
$
160,014
$
-22,849,319
$
-212,895
$
-
$
-892,780
Net Loss
-6,120,308
-595,650
-6,715,958
Issuance of common stock
34,100,000
34,100
20,188,088
20,222,188
Warrants exercised for cashless
24,423,626
24,424
-
24,424
Foreign currency translation adjustment
-247,807
-247,807
Acquisition of restaurant business
980,000
980,000
Balance, December 31, 2021
104,373,621
$
104,374
$
42,151,658
$
-
$
160,014
$
-28,969,627
$
-460,702
$
384,350
$
13,370,067
