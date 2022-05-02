ALOGIC's CLARITY Monitor Makes a Clear Difference in Workplaces

Power. Ports. Picture quality. Ergonomics. Businesses who prize professional performance will find it all in ALOGIC's new computer monitor.

MELBOURNE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT hardware and accessories company ALOGIC has entered the computer monitor market with the launch of its new display, the CLARITY 27" UHD 4K Monitor.

The CLARITY, an enterprise-class display for households and businesses is a formidable alternative to some of the best-known and highest-priced monitors available today, according to an ALOGIC spokesperson.

"Today's professionals want to show their best multimedia content on a laser-sharp screen," ALOGIC's spokesperson said. "We made the CLARITY with that in mind, but we also made it considerably more affordable than comparable monitors."

The CLARITY: a 4K Monitor that makes up to 1.07 billion colours available to creative professionals.

Visual creatives who connect to the CLARITY have 1.07 billion colours to work with, in 4K [60Hz] resolution.

Businesses who want to professionalize their employees' WFH setups also benefit from the CLARITY's in-built USB hub, and 90W power delivery for laptops.

"People who are frequently working from home are discovering that the basic monitor they had previously switched on for occasional work at home isn't ideal for sustained work," said ALOGIC's spokesperson Josh Jennings. "Others are discovering their traditional office monitor isn't ideal either."

Modern monitors are increasingly capable of improving the efficiency, productivity, and ergonomic wellbeing of workforces.

The CLARITY's thin-bezel QLED panel gives computer users more expansive high-resolution screen space for tasks including image design and video editing.

Monitor users can also freely tilt, turn and elevate the monitor to meet their viewing needs.

"We have designed the monitor, so every view is ergonomically sound and user-friendly," ALOGIC's spokesperson stated.

"We know that people who spend a long time at their desks need that support to be healthy and productive."

Professionals who use the CLARITY can rotate their screens between landscape and portrait mode.

Businesses who use the CLARITY monitor rotate their screens between landscape and portrait mode to suit the tasks they are working on.

The CLARITY also features In-Plane Switching [IPS], so collaborators can view the same screen from angles up to 178 degrees [almost completely sideways], without compromising quality.

"The timing for this type of display is right," ALOGIC's spokesperson said. "Homes are increasingly transforming into professional workspaces.

"We're really looking forward to learning more about the difference the CLARITY will make in people's lives."



