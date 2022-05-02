Ambow Education Announces Second Half and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced its financial and operating results for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's independent registered accounting firm, as well as its audited financial and operating results for the full fiscal year, ended December 31, 2021.

"We remained focused on strengthening our core competencies during the second half of 2021: creating and providing high-quality, technology-driven educational and career enhancement products and services," noted Dr. Jin Huang, Ambow's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Amid the fast-evolving environment, we skillfully adapted our business to new PRC regulatory requirements and achieved total revenues of RMB 496.9 million (US$ 78.0 million) in the full year 2021."

"I firmly believe that our long-standing ability to innovate and advance technology will continue to drive our sustainable growth. Our valuable patent portfolio encompassing a wide spectrum of educational technologies is unparalleled in the industry. Notably, our cutting-edge multimedia blackboard technology received a new U.S. patent in September 2021, underscoring our industry-leading technology capabilities. As both a pioneer and veteran in the career educational services sector, we also remain dedicated to the development of Industry-University collaborative and coordinated education. In October 2021, the Ministry of Education ("MoE") again added Ambow to its list of approved enterprises for the Industry-University Cooperation and Collaborative Education Project. Furthermore, in December 2021, MoE selected Ambow to its first group of companies for participation in its Education Program for Connecting Talent Supply and Demand to Promote Employment, affirming the exceptional quality of our collaborative projects," Dr. Huang added.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to deepen our commitment to addressing the career education sector's critical demands and harnessing our core capabilities to meet those needs with innovative services and products. Building on our 20-year proven track record, resilient business model and strategic efforts, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustainable, long-term growth to our shareholders," concluded Dr. Huang.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in the third quarter of 2021 were RMB 76.2 million ( US$ 11.8 million ), compared with RMB 112.7 million ( US$ 16.6 million ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the "2021 Implementing Rules") on the Company's compulsory education business ("K-9 business") from September 1, 2021 , as well as a high base effect resulting from the one-month extension of the spring semester at the Company's K-12 schools in the third quarter of 2020 and fewer services provided at the Company's tutoring centers and training offices during the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 2.8 million ( US$ 0.4 million ), compared with RMB 6.5 million ( US$ 1.0 million ) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 3.7%, compared with 5.8% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company's K-12 schools business.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 29.9% to RMB 66.7 million ( US$ 10.4 million ) from RMB 95.1 million ( US$ 14.0 million ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets and stringent expense controls to improve operating efficiency.

Operating loss in the third quarter of 2021 was RMB 63.9 million ( US$ 9.9 million ), compared with RMB 88.6 million ( US$ 13.1 million ) in the same period of 2020.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 31.9 million ( US$ 4.9 million ), or RMB 0.68 (US$ 0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 84.5 million ( US$ 12.5 million ), or RMB 1.94 (US$ 0.29) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on disposal of the Company's subsidiaries of RMB 10.8 million ( US$ 1.7 million ), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million ( US$ 1.4 million ), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million ( US$ 9.7 million ) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during the third quarter of 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB 118.9 million ( US$ 18.7 million ), compared with RMB 173.5 million ( US$ 26.6 million ) in the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company's K-12 schools business from September 2021 being brought into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 33.9 million ( US$ 5.3 million ), compared with RMB 66.1 million ( US$ 10.1 million ) in the same period of 2020. Gross profit margin was 28.5%, compared with 38.1% in the third quarter of 2020. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to the decrease in net revenues.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 68.4 million ( US$ 10.7 million ) from RMB 62.8 million ( US$ 9.6 million ) in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to additional research and development expenditures.

Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB 34.4 million ( US$ 5.4 million ), compared with an operating income of RMB 3.3 million ( US$ 0.5 million ) in the same period of 2020.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 37.0 million ( US$ 5.8 million ), or RMB 0.79 (US$ 0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net income of RMB 11.0 million ( US$ 1.7 million ), or RMB 0.23 (US$ 0.04) per basic and diluted share, in the same period of 2020. The net loss was mainly caused by the decrease in the gross profit stemming from the impact of the 2021 Implementing Rules on the Company's K-12 schools business.

As of December 31, 2021 , Ambow maintained strong cash resources of RMB 177.0 million ( US$ 27.8 million ), comprised of cash and cash equivalents of RMB 157.4 million ( US$ 24.7 million ), short-term investments of RMB 17.8 million ( US$ 2.8 million ) and restricted cash of RMB 1.8 million ( US$ 0.3 million ).

Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Net revenues in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.6% to RMB 496.9 million ( US$ 78.0 million ) from RMB 532.0 million ( US$ 81.5 million ) in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the 2021 Implementing Rules to the Company's K-12 schools business coming into effect, as well as the regulatory changes to our tutoring business in the second half of 2021.

Gross profit in fiscal year 2021 increased by 8.9% to RMB 157.3 million ( US$ 24.7 million ) from RMB 144.5 million ( US$ 22.1 million ) in 2020. Gross profit margin was 31.7%, compared with 27.2% in 2020. The increases in gross profit and gross margin were mainly attributable to stringent cost controls during 2021.

Operating expenses in fiscal year 2021 decreased by 6.9% to RMB 250.5 million ( US$ 39.3 million ) from RMB 269.0 million ( US$ 41.2 million ) in 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to reduced impairment loss on long-lived assets during 2021.

Operating loss in fiscal year 2021 was RMB 93.2 million ( US$ 14.6 million ), compared with RMB 124.6 million ( US$ 19.1 million ) in 2020.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 3.0 million ( US$ 0.5 million ), or RMB 0.06 (US$ 0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared with a net loss of RMB 62.7 million ( US$ 9.6 million ), or RMB 1.41 (US$ 0.22) per basic and diluted share, in 2020. The income was mainly attributable to the gain on the disposal of the Company's subsidiaries of RMB 12.2 million ( US$ 1.9 million ), the gain on the forgiven PPP loan of RMB 9.3 million ( US$ 1.5 million ), as well as a reversal of income tax payable of RMB 62.8 million ( US$ 9.7 million ) due to the expiration of its five-year claw-back period during 2021.

Impact of 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education

On May 14, 2021, the People's Republic of China's State Council promulgated the 2021 Implementing Rules for the Law for Promoting Private Education (the "2021 Implementing Rules"), which became effective on September 1, 2021. The Implementing Rules prohibit foreign-invested enterprises established in China and social organizations whose actual controllers are foreign parties from controlling private schools that provide compulsory education by means of mergers, acquisitions, contractual arrangements, etc., and private schools providing compulsory education are prohibited from conducting transactions with their related parties.

To comply with the 2021 Implementing Rules, the Company planned to sell its business providing compulsory education services at its three K -12 schools to a third party on September 1, 2021 . The Company has found a third party buyer and signed a definitive sales agreement, which is currently under registration process and expected to be completed within one year from December 31, 2021 . As the transaction was not closed as of December 31, 2021 , and such business did not meet the definition of a "component" under US GAAP to be presented as a discontinued operation, the Company recorded the assets and liabilities of the K-9 business as "Held for Sale" in accordance with ASC 360. The assets and liabilities of the K-9 business classified as held for sale were presented separately in the asset and liability sections, respectively, of the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2021.

The Company's financial and operating results for the third quarter and fourth quarters of 2021, as well as the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 can also be found on its Form 6-K and 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.4434 as of September 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.7896 as of September 30, 2020; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.3726 as of December 30, 2021; all amounts translated from RMB to U.S. dollars for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020 are based on the effective exchange rate of 6.5250 as of December 31, 2020. The exchange rates were according to the middle rate as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Fluctuations in financial highlights are based on RMB amounts.

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. AUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)





























As of December 31,

As of December 31,







2021

2020







US$

RMB

RMB

ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



24,699

157,399

118,821

Restricted cash



286

1,823

824

Short-term investments, available for sale



2,474

15,764

117,854

Short-term investments, held to maturity



314

2,000

45,000

Accounts receivable, net



4,018

25,602

20,972

Amounts due from related parties



487

3,103

3,024

Prepaid and other current assets, net



17,244

109,890

117,634

Assets classified as held for sale



20,827

132,724

-

Total current assets



70,349

448,305

424,129

Non-current assets:















Property and equipment, net



15,993

101,915

144,492

Land use rights, net



-

-

1,715

Intangible assets, net



4,705

29,986

54,808

Goodwill



3,438

21,907

25,710

Deferred tax assets, net



5

31

6,338

Operating lease right-of-use asset



34,586

220,404

247,608

Finance lease right-of-use asset



824

5,250

5,850

Other non-current assets



22,340

142,364

139,067

Total non-current assets



81,891

521,857

625,588



















Total assets



152,240

970,162

1,049,717



















LIABILITIES















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings *



1,585

10,103

10,000

Deferred revenue *



14,913

95,036

163,699

Accounts payable *



4,625

29,466

19,423

Accrued and other liabilities *



33,958

216,399

209,590

Income taxes payable, current *



18,256

116,341

184,638

Amounts due to related parties *



595

3,793

2,543

Operating lease liability, current *



7,677

48,923

53,702

Liabilities classified as held for sale *



13,050

83,161

-

Total current liabilities



94,659

603,222

643,595

Non-current liabilities:















Long-term borrowing



-

-

9,594

Other non-current liabilities *



15

96

292

Income taxes payable, non-current *



3,370

21,475

34,763

Operating lease liability, non-current *



31,178

198,687

220,319

Total non-current liabilities



34,563

220,258

264,968



















Total liabilities



129,222

823,480

908,563



















EQUITY















Preferred shares















(US$ 0.003 par value;1,666,667 shares authorized,

nil issued and outstanding as of December 31,

2021 and December 31, 2020)



-

-

-

Class A Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 66,666,667 and 66,666,667

shares authorized, 41,973,276 and 41,960,776

shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



125

795

794

Class C Ordinary shares















(US$0.003 par value; 8,333,333 and 8,333,333

shares authorized, 4,708,415 and 4,708,415

shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)



14

90

90

Additional paid-in capital



556,438

3,545,955

3,545,073

Statutory reserve



602

3,837

4,210

Accumulated deficit



(536,009)

(3,415,771)

(3,419,146)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,772

11,291

12,101

Total Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s equity



22,942

146,197

143,122

Non-controlling interests



76

485

(1,968)

Total equity



23,018

146,682

141,154

Total liabilities and equity



152,240

970,162

1,049,717



















* All of the VIE's assets can be used to settle obligations of their primary beneficiary. Liabilities recognized as a result of

consolidating these VIEs do not represent additional claims on the Company's general assets.





AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the nine months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB NET REVENUES





















Educational programs and

services 58,551

377,268

358,098

11,820

76,164

112,439 Intelligent programs and

services 117

752

352

-

-

269 Total net revenues 58,668

378,020

358,450

11,820

76,164

112,708 COST OF REVENUES





















Educational programs and

services (39,177)

(252,431)

(277,683)

(11,338)

(73,056)

(105,359) Intelligent programs and

services (343)

(2,211)

(2,340)

(44)

(281)

(882) Total cost of revenues (39,520)

(254,642)

(280,023)

(11,382)

(73,337)

(106,241)























GROSS PROFIT 19,148

123,378

78,427

438

2,827

6,467 Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing (5,983)

(38,554)

(37,861)

(2,193)

(14,132)

(13,655) General and administrative (19,115)

(123,165)

(127,230)

(5,868)

(37,808)

(42,987) Research and development (1,531)

(9,864)

(4,456)

(661)

(4,262)

(1,758) Impairment loss (1,633)

(10,525)

(36,699)

(1,633)

(10,525)

(36,699) Total operating expenses (28,262)

(182,108)

(206,246)

(10,355)

(66,727)

(95,099)























OPERATING LOSS (9,114)

(58,730)

(127,819)

(9,917)

(63,900)

(88,632)























OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES)





















Interest income 948

6,108

7,150

326

2,100

3,015 Foreign exchange gain (loss),

net 32

206

31

-

3

(4) Other income (loss), net 257

1,655

840

440

2,835

(712) Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 206

1,325

3,967

-

-

70 Gain on disposal of

subsidiaries 1,675

10,792

752

1,675

10,792

752 Gain on the bargain purchase -

-

40,273

-

-

- Gain on forgiven PPP loan 1,444

9,305

-

1,444

9,305

- Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 341

2,196

2,477

151

975

1,421 Total other income 4,903

31,587

55,490

4,036

26,010

4,542 LOSS BEFORE INCOME

TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST (4,211)

(27,143)

(72,329)

(5,881)

(37,890)

(84,090) Income tax benefit (expense) 10,293

66,325

(2,399)

10,783

69,480

(776)























NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,082

39,182

(74,728)

4,902

31,590

(84,866) Less: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (127)

(821)

(1,040)

(47)

(302)

(332)























NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 6,209

40,003

(73,688)

4,949

31,892

(84,534)























NET INCOME (LOSS) 6,082

39,182

(74,728)

4,902

31,590

(84,866)























OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

(LOSS) INCOME, NET

OF TAX





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments (42)

(271)

10,731

23

146

2,403 Unrealized gains on short term

investments





















Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 217

1,397

1,518

50

322

578 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 241

1,556

2,161

109

704

1,493 Other comprehensive (loss)

income (66)

(430)

10,088

(36)

(236)

1,488























TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) 6,016

38,752

(64,640)

4,866

31,354

(83,378)























Net income (loss) per share –

basic and diluted 0.13

0.86

(1.69)

0.11

0.68

(1.94)























Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic and

diluted net income (loss)

per share 43,648,571

46,648,571

43,583,448

46,660,948

46,660,948

43,595,871

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the years ended December 31,

For the three months ended December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

Audited

Audited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited NET REVENUES





















Educational programs and

services 77,202

491,979

525,727

18,001

114,711

167,629 Intelligent programs and

services 769

4,898

6,253

651

4,146

5,901 Total net revenues 77,971

496,877

531,980

18,652

118,857

173,530 COST OF REVENUES





















Educational programs and

services (52,786)

(336,381)

(379,571)

(13,174)

(83,950)

(101,888) Intelligent programs and

services (499)

(3,177)

(7,919)

(152)

(966)

(5,579) Total cost of revenues (53,285)

(339,558)

(387,490)

(13,326)

(84,916)

(107,467)























GROSS PROFIT 24,686

157,319

144,490

5,326

33,941

66,063 Operating expenses:





















Selling and marketing (8,704)

(55,468)

(52,355)

(2,654)

(16,914)

(14,494) General and administrative (26,676)

(169,994)

(174,283)

(7,348)

(46,829)

(47,053) Research and development (2,273)

(14,487)

(5,703)

(725)

(4,623)

(1,247) Impairment loss (1,652)

(10,525)

(36,699)

-

-

- Total operating expenses (39,305)

(250,474)

(269,040)

(10,727)

(68,366)

(62,794)























OPERATING (LOSS)

INCOME (14,619)

(93,155)

(124,550)

(5,401)

(34,425)

3,269























OTHER INCOME

(EXPENSES)





















Interest income 1,408

8,971

9,501

449

2,863

2,351 Foreign exchange gain, net 35

223

980

3

17

949 Other income (loss), net 260

1,657

(1,244)

-

2

(2,084) Gain from derecognition of

liabilities -

-

3,926

-

-

3,926 Gain from deregistration of

subsidiaries 208

1,325

3,967

-

-

- Gain on disposal of

subsidiaries 1,908

12,158

752

214

1,366

- Gain on the bargain purchase -

-

40,273

-

-

- Gain on forgiven PPP loan 1,460

9,305

-

-

-

- Gain on sale of investment

available for sale 378

2,412

3,476

34

216

999 Total other income 5,657

36,051

61,631

700

4,464

6,141 LOSS BEFORE INCOME

TAX AND NON-

CONTROLLING

INTEREST (8,962)

(57,104)

(62,919)

(4,701)

(29,961)

9,410 Income tax benefit (expense) 9,275

59,108

(1,062)

(1,133)

(7,217)

1,337























NET INCOME (LOSS) 313

2,004

(63,981)

(5,834)

(37,178)

10,747 Less: Net loss attributable to

non-controlling interest (157)

(998)

(1,269)

(28)

(177)

(229)























NET INCOME (LOSS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS 470

3,002

(62,712)

(5,806)

(37,001)

10,976























NET INCOME (LOSS) 313

2,004

(63,981)

(5,834)

(37,178)

10,747























OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS), NET

OF TAX





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments (112)

(711)

6,234

(69)

(440)

(4,497) Unrealized gains on short term

investments





















Unrealized holding gains

arising during period 237

1,513

2,458

18

116

940 Less: reclassification

adjustment for gains

included in net income 253

1,612

2,932

9

56

771 Other comprehensive (loss)

income (128)

(810)

5,760

(60)

(380)

(4,328)























TOTAL

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME (LOSS) 185

1,194

(58,221)

(5,894)

(37,558)

6,419























Net income (loss) per share –

basic and diluted 0.01

0.06

(1.41)

(0.12)

(0.79)

0.23























Weighted average shares used

in calculating basic and

diluted net income (loss)

per share 46,654,853

46,654,853

44,372,326

46,673,494

46,673,494

46,721,812

AMBOW EDUCATION HOLDING LTD. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)















































Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity









































Accumulated













Class A Ordinary

Class C Ordinary

Additional









other

Non-









shares

shares

paid-in

Statutory

Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling

Total





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

reserves

deficit

income

interest

Equity









RMB





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Balance as of January 1, 2021

41,923,276

794

4,708,415

90

3,545,073

4,210

(3,419,146)

12,101

(1,968)

141,154

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

219

-

-

-

-

219

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

115

-

115

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

38

-

38

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,329)

-

(242)

(14,571)

Balance as of March 31, 2021

41,935,776

794

4,708,415

90

3,545,292

4,210

(3,433,475)

12,254

(2,210)

126,955

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

220

-

-

-

-

220

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(532)

-

(532)

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

185

-

185

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

22,440

-

(277)

22,163

Balance as of June 30, 2021

41,948,276

794

4,708,415

90

3,545,512

4,210

(3,411,035)

11,907

(2,487)

148,991

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

224

-

-

-

-

224

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,500

1

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

146

-

146

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(382)

-

(382)

Capital injection from minority

shareholders

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

100

100

Deregistration of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

(373)

373

-

3,351

3,351

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

31,892

-

(302)

31,590

Balance as of September 30, 2021

41,960,776

795

4,708,415

90

3,545,735

3,837

(3,378,770)

11,671

662

184,020

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

220

-

-

-

-

220

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(440)

-

(440)

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

60

-

60

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(37,001)

-

(177)

(37,178)

Balance as of December 31, 2021

41,973,276

795

4,708,415

90

3,545,955

3,837

(3,415,771)

11,291

485

146,682

















































Attributable to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.'s Equity









































Accumulated













Class A Ordinary

Class C Ordinary

Additional









other

Non-









shares

shares

paid-in

Statutory

Accumulated

comprehensive

controlling

Total





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

reserves

deficit

income

interest

Equity









RMB





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Balance as of January 1, 2020

38,858,199

730

4,708,415

90

3,508,745

20,185

(3,371,815)

6,341

(680)

163,596

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

238

-

-

-

-

238

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

433

-

433

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

154

-

154

Impact on adoption of ASC 326

-

-

-

-

-

-

(594)

-

-

(594)

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,039

-

(412)

5,627

Balance as of March 31, 2020

38,870,699

730

4,708,415

90

3,508,983

20,185

(3,366,370)

6,928

(1,092)

169,454

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

242

-

-

-

-

242

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,500

1

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,895

-

7,895

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

118

-

118

Deregistration of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

(15,473)

15,473

-

-

-

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,807

-

(296)

4,511

Balance as of June 30, 2020

38,883,199

731

4,708,415

90

3,509,224

4,712

(3,346,090)

14,941

(1,388)

182,220

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

239

-

-

-

-

239

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,501

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,403

-

2,403

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(915)

-

(915)

Deregistration of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(16)

(16)

Disposal of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

(133)

(502)

502

-

-

(133)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

(84,534)

-

(332)

(84,866)

Balance as of September 30, 2020

38,895,700

731

4,708,415

90

3,509,330

4,210

(3,430,122)

16,429

(1,736)

98,932

Share-based compensation

-

-

-

-

228

-

-

-

-

228

Issuance of ordinary shares for restricted

stock award

12,500

0

-

-

(0)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of ordinary shares in a

registered direct offering

3,015,076

63

-

-

35,515

-

-

-

-

35,578

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,497)

-

(4,497)

Unrealized gain on investment, net of

income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

169

-

169

Deregistration of subsidiaries

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3)

(3)

Net income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,976

-

(229)

10,747

Balance as of December 31, 2020

41,923,276

794

4,708,415

90

3,545,073

4,210

(3,419,146)

12,101

(1,968)

141,154















































Discussion of Segment Operations (All amounts in thousands)



For the nine months ended September 30,

For the three months ended September 30,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















K-12 Schools 32,424

208,922

185,766

5,164

33,272

58,966 CP&CE Programs 26,244

169,098

172,684

6,656

42,892

53,742 Total net revenues 58,668

378,020

358,450

11,820

76,164

112,708 COST OF REVENUES





















K-12 Schools (20,692)

(133,330)

(119,972)

(5,501)

(35,444)

(45,430) CP&CE Programs (18,828)

(121,312)

(160,051)

(5,881)

(37,893)

(60,811) Total cost of revenues (39,520)

(254,642)

(280,023)

(11,382)

(73,337)

(106,241) GROSS PROFIT





















K-12 Schools 11,732

75,592

65,794

(337)

(2,172)

13,536 CP&CE Programs 7,416

47,786

12,633

775

4,999

(7,069) Total gross profit 19,148

123,378

78,427

438

2,827

6,467









































































For the years ended December 31,

For the three months ended December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2021

2020

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB























NET REVENUES





















K-12 Schools 42,426

270,362

291,539

9,642

61,440

105,773 CP&CE Programs 35,545

226,515

240,441

9,010

57,417

67,757 Total net revenues 77,971

496,877

531,980

18,652

118,857

173,530 COST OF REVENUES





















K-12 Schools (27,067)

(172,489)

(188,628)

(6,145)

(39,159)

(68,656) CP&CE Programs (26,218)

(167,069)

(198,862)

(7,181)

(45,757)

(38,811) Total cost of revenues (53,285)

(339,558)

(387,490)

(13,326)

(84,916)

(107,467) GROSS PROFIT





















K-12 Schools 15,359

97,873

102,911

3,497

22,281

37,117 CP&CE Programs 9,327

59,446

41,579

1,829

11,660

28,946 Total gross profit 24,686

157,319

144,490

5,326

33,941

66,063

























