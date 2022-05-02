BASSETT BUSINESS GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CEO RECEIVES JACKSON COLLEGE 2022 DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

Bassett Forged Applied Strategic Communication Psychology and Planning, Founded Key Nursing Scholarship for 300 Students

DETROIT, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leland K. Bassett, Chairman and CEO of the Detroit-based strategic communication management consultancy, the Bassett Business Group, was recognized with the 2022 Jackson College Distinguished Service Award. The award was announced Saturday, April 30 at Jackson College's commencement ceremony in Jackson, Michigan. The award recognizes an alumnus who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to service and giving back.

"I am humbled, honored and grateful to accept this award from Jackson College, which has been critically supportive in my life, and the life of my family," said Bassett. "This award is symbolic of a long-held personal belief in generational responsibility – we must pay it forward to the generations coming behind us."

Jackson College President, Daniel Phelan noted that "Leland Bassett has been a steadfast friend to Jackson College for decades. He represents the very best of Jackson College as an alum, as a member of the foundation, and as one who continues to demonstrate kindness, generosity of spirit, humility, and the desire to make the world a better place, through every aspect of his personal and professional life. We are deeply honored to be able to confer this award to Leland Bassett as a role model for others."

Bassett attended Jackson College in 1963-1964 before transferring to Michigan State University's then new human communication sciences program, which sought to better understand, better predict, and better prescribe human behavioral communication behavior. Bassett opted to forego the Ph.D. research route and worked to apply the knowledge to a professional services model that became the basis for Bassett's communication management and counseling group of companies, the Bassett Business Group. Bassett is recognized as an innovator of strategic communication planning and management and has used the unique approach to expand the Bassett Business Group over its nearly four decades to include the original consultancy, along with digital and social media strategy and marketing, to event planning and entertainment, and a communication skills school and professional services firm in Pune, India.

Bassett, with his wife and "partner in everything," Tina, established the Vera Bassett Nursing Scholarship in honor of Bassett's mother, who was instrumental in establishing the Jackson College nursing program. The Vera Bassett Nursing Scholarship has helped 300 students achieve their nursing degrees.

"One of our great joys is to get the letters each year from the scholarship recipients and appreciate the pivotal, life-changing role Jackson College is for them – as it was for me," Bassett said.

