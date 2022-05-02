CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Innovative Industrial Properties Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 24, 2022

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. ("Innovative Industrial Properties") (NYSE: IIPR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 7, 2020 and April 13, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Innovative Industrial Properties includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Innovative Industrial Properties' focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a REIT; (2) that the true values of the Company's properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents; (3) there are existential issues in its top customers; (4) as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and the Company would face significant issues replacing these customers; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 24, 2022

Aggrieved Innovative Industrial Properties investors only have until June 24, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

