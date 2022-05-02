Controltec Announces Name Change to KinderSystems

New name reflects continued focus on the child care ecosystem and providing the innovative solutions needed to deliver the best publicly funded child care possible.

ESCONDIDO, Calif. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Controltec, Inc., the leading provider of subsidy management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to state agencies, Head Start programs and child care providers, announced today that it has changed its name to KinderSystems, Inc.

KinderSystems envisions a world where all families, no matter their income level, have access to high quality child care

As the industry leader in SaaS solutions for the publicly funded child care sector, KinderSystems envisions a world where all families, no matter their income level, have access to high quality child care. For over 20 years the company has delivered configurable, cloud-based enterprise software and integrated it with critical systems at the agency and provider levels. In 2021, the company merged with COPA, a leading provider of data management solutions for Head Start programs, to expand its support in the publicly funded child care space. Hundreds of agencies use KinderSystems applications via the cloud or mobile devices to streamline their operations, ensure compliance with government regulations, and meet the needs of the families that they serve. In the past 12 months alone, KinderSystems has processed more than 100 million childcare attendance transactions, a key indicator of the scale and scope of the company's solutions.

"Our new company name demonstrates our focus on partnering with the publicly funded child care sector to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. We are excited to make this announcement at the National Head Start Association (NHSA) Conference and believe supporting Head Start programs with our COPA solution is critical to achieving our mission." said Lara Oerter, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Oerter added, "This is a unique time for child care agencies and providers. Public funding levels for early childhood and child care programs are at an all-time high with $58.4 billion in FY21 for annual Child Care and Development Block Grants and child care-focused federal pandemic funding[1] as well as $10.8 billion in FY21 Head Start and Early Head Start Funding[2]. It's critical that all players in the publicly funded sector take this opportunity to put in place the systems required to ensure that federal child care subsidies support as many families and children as possible."

As it transitions to its new name, the company will make certain changes immediately and fully transition to KinderSystems by the end of this calendar year. The company will continue to serve its customers under existing brand names during the transition.

About KinderSystems

KinderSystems (www.KinderSystems.com) is the leading provider of subsidy management software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to state agencies, Head Start programs and child care providers. Built and supported by industry experts, KinderSystems envisions a world where all families, no matter their income level, have access to high quality child care. Hundreds of agencies in the publicly funded child care sector use KinderSystems applications via the cloud or mobile devices to streamline their operations, ensure compliance with government regulations, and meet the needs of the families that they serve.

Website: www.KinderSystems.com

1 https://www.acf.hhs.gov/occ/data/gy-2021-ccdf-allocations-based-appropriations

2 https://eclkc.ohs.acf.hhs.gov/policy/pi/acf-pi-hs-22-02

View original content:

SOURCE KinderSystems, Inc.