Healthier Mouth, Healthier You: American Association of Endodontists Declares May 'Save Your Tooth Month'

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- -- The American Association of Endodontists (AAE), the organization that represents root canal specialists known as endodontists who save natural teeth and relieve tooth pain, announced it has dedicated the entire month of May to saving teeth. Sponsored by Sonendo, Save Your Tooth Month is a national annual initiative designed to showcase the benefits of root canal treatment from a specialist.

May is Save Your Tooth Month! (PRNewswire)

This year, the emphasis is on getting back on track with oral health and seeing a specialist in cases of tooth pain. Remember, a healthier mouth = a healthier YOU .

Nothing looks, feels or functions like your natural tooth. Regular brushing and flossing, along with six-month check-ups from your dentist, can help you keep your teeth for a lifetime.

Sometimes your teeth may have infection or disease and will need additional care. When possible, you should always consider treatments to save your teeth. When given the choice between root canal treatment and extraction, always choose the root canal route whenever possible.

According to a November 2021 survey fielded by the AAE, 81% of American adults wish they had taken better care of their natural teeth. In fact, more than a quarter (26%) of Americans feel others would find them more attractive and about 1 in 6 (16%) feel they would have a more active dating life if they took better care of their teeth.

But beyond the surface-level concern of appearance, there are plenty of other reasons you should strive to keep your teeth in optimal health.

"Oral health involves more than just keeping your teeth looking their best," said Dr. Stefan I. Zweig, President of the AAE. "Poor dental health can lead to overall health issues and can negatively impact mood, confidence, ability to carry out daily tasks and more."

More than half (55%) wish their parent(s) had instilled better oral hygiene habits when they were younger, and 43% admit that tooth pain or oral health issues negatively affects their productivity or ability to focus.

Visiting your general dentist for bi-annual checkups and cleanings is always advisable, but what to do when you fell behind on your preventive care and now have tooth pain? The answer is simple: Seek an endodontist.

When it comes to tooth pain, it's important to know that an endodontist is a toothache sufferer's greatest ally. And in the case of a dental emergency, you should seek an endodontist instead of dialing 911.

The Association plans to celebrate Save Your Tooth Month by encouraging members and patients alike to post on social media using the hashtags: #sytm2022, #I❤️SavingTeeth, and #I❤️RootCanals. Dr. Zweig will take to the airwaves, participating in a nationwide Satellite Media Tour on May 5, holding interviews with multiple TV, radio and online news outlets.

Find a tooth saving specialist known as an endodontist at findmyendodontist.com . Visit aae.org/sytm to learn more about how you can get involved in Save Your Tooth Month, and be sure to keep up with the AAE on social media:

"Maintaining good oral health could be an important factor in living your life to the fullest," Dr. Zweig concluded.

