InventHelp Inventor Develops Hand Sanitizer Dispenser for Vehicles (PLB-139)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and simple way to apply hand sanitizer while in the car," said an inventor, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so I invented the AUTO SANI. My design eliminates the need to keep track of bottles of hand sanitizer within the car."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention ensures that hand sanitizer is readily accessible within a vehicle. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it increases convenience and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PLB-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp