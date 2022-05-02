InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Sanitize Restaurant Menus (ORC-133)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to disinfect menus between restaurant customers," said an inventor, from New Smyrna Beach, Fla., "so I invented the U V LIGHT MENU SANITIZER. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind when eating or working in a restaurant."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to sanitize menus in restaurants. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually wiping or spraying menus. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-133, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

