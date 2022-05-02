InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Remove Double-Sided Tape (PBT-140)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an auto body technician and I thought there could be a better tool for removing double-sided tape from vehicles," said an inventor, from Chandler, Ariz., "so I invented the EZ TAPE OFF. My design would reduce the effort and hand fatigue associated with removing stubborn tape and residue."

The invention provides an improved way to remove double-sided tape from plastic or metal products. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using razor blades or paint thinner. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent permanent damage. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive technicians, industrial workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

