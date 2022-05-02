New Grunt Style T-Shirts Benefit Children of the Fallen in Honor of Memorial Day

All sale proceeds will benefit Gold Star Teen Adventures beginning May 1

SAN ANTONIO, Texas , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the month of May, Grunt Style will dedicate all sale proceeds from their two latest t-shirt designs to nonprofit organization, Gold Star Teen Adventures. The new t-shirts will be available for purchase online beginning Sunday, May 1.

Gold Star Teen Adventures is a nonprofit organization that provides mentorship, leadership development, resilience training and team building, for the children of our nation's military, first responders and intelligence community who lost their lives. The program teaches critical life skills through year-round adventure opportunities and facilitates healing and a return to normalcy for those coping with the sudden loss of a parent.

"Grunt Style has always honored those who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedoms through not only our products but initiatives supporting the veteran community," said Glenn Silbert, CEO of Grunt Style. "This May, we're proud to partner with an organization that supports the children of these fallen heroes. Our objective is to help teenagers struggling with loss become more confident and productive young adults. All proceeds made in the month of May from our Memorial Day shirts will be donated to Gold Star Teen Adventures."

In line with their commitment to honor military veterans and families who sacrificed so much to protect our freedom, Grunt Style will shut down their website and forgo online sales for 24 hours in honor of Memorial Day. Grunt Style is the only veteran-operated retailer to do this annually.

