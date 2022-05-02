Report From the Annual General Meeting in Oxe Marine Ab (Publ) On 2 May 2022

The annual general meeting resolved, among other things, the following:

The income statement and balance sheet for 2021 were adopted. The meeting resolved not to pay out dividends for the financial year 2021. The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2021.

Re-election of board members Jonas Wikström, Martin Polo , Jon Lind , Magnus Folin and Mikael Mellberg and election of Christian von Koenigsegg as new member of the board.

Jonas Wikström was appointed as chairman of the board.

Remuneration to the board of directors shall be in total SEK 1,190,000 , of which SEK 340,000 shall be paid to the chairman and SEK 170,000 shall be paid to each of the other members of the board.

Election of BDO Mälardalen AB as new auditor for the period until the end of the annual general meeting 2023.

Change of the articles of association in order to (i) enable new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles, (ii) increase the flexibility to hold general meetings and (iii) adapt the articles of association to amendments in the Swedish Companies Act.

Authorization for the board of directors to resolve on new issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The board shall have the right to resolve on rights issues as well as issues with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights. The total increase of shares that may be issued based on the authorization cannot in aggregate exceed 20 per cent of the number of outstanding shares in OXE at the time of the resolution on the issue.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals that have been available before the general meeting. The complete proposals are published on the company's website www.oxemarine.com.

CONTACT:

Certified Adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser for OXE Marine AB (publ). Contact details to FNCA Sweden AB: tel. +46 8 528 00 399, e-mail info@fnca.se.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Berg, CEO, anders.berg@oxemarine.com, +46 70 358 91 55

Jonas Wikström, Chairman of the board, jonas.wikstrom@oxemarine.com, +46 70 753 65 66

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

