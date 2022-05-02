Roshan Shetty joins Sonata Software as Chief Revenue Officer

BANGALORE, India, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software is delighted to announce that Mr. Roshan Shetty is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for sales of its services business, globally. Roshan will be based out of the UK. In executing its aggressive growth strategy, Sonata has been investing in senior talent, especially located in its major markets to serve its clients better. Roshan's induction is another step in the same direction.

Roshan brings to Sonata over two decades of global experience in the IT services industry, managing clients across the US, UK, Europe and India. Roshan has held many senior leadership positions at Infosys, the latest being, Infosys Head of Insurance, Life Sciences and HealthCare for EMEA in addition to being UK Head and Member of Executive Council (Europe) for Infosys. He has built successful business development teams within the industry units with a focus on developing women leaders. He is an industry leader and member of GOV.UK's Trade Advisory Group for Telecoms and Technology. He has successfully collaborated with C-level client stakeholders on many strategic businesses and IT digital and data transformation deals that have brought forward immense value to client organizations.

Roshan is an alumnus of Stanford University, where he has successfully completed the Executive Leadership Program and the Stanford Ignite Program - Entrepreneurship & Leadership. He also holds Master of Business Administration in Marketing and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Chemical Engineering.

Roshan's arrival will also strengthen the company's presence in Europe and the UK apart from his contribution to driving Sonata's growth globally. Sonata Software also opened a development center in Ireland to provide better service to its customers in the region.

"I am honoured and elated to join Sonata which has built a robust foundation and culture over the years, to deliver world class experience to their clients globally. I look forward to collaborating with the Sonata team to leverage their rich knowledge capital coupled with its winning PlatformationTM strategy to drive further value of our clients' digital journey," says Roshan.

Welcoming Roshan, Samir Dhir, CEO, Sonata Software says, "Roshan has a wealth of experience working with high value clients with demanding requirements. His presence will significantly bolster Sonata's capabilities and ability to deliver our digital transformation solutions to our customers globally. On behalf of all Sonatians, I take this opportunity to welcome Roshan to the Sonata family".

