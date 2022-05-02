TEACHERS' PERSPECTIVES: WHY EDUCATORS ARE QUITTING AND WHAT BRANDS CAN DO TO HELP

ITK Collective Helps Brands Provide Necessary Resources to Educators and Students

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITK Collective, a company that supports local communities by offering education, cause, and sampling campaigns from purpose-driven brands, recently surveyed its network of education professionals to gauge the needs of teachers and asked how brands can help provide essential resources. In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week May 2-6, ITK Collective shares important survey results on the demands of educators, the effects on their mental health, and how brands can help support local communities.

Scrapping for resources in the education system is nothing new but the pandemic has brought on a new set of challenges with the advent of distance learning resources and new requirements. Educators have fled the profession due to staffing shortages, burn out, a lack of support by their administration and stress. In a January 2022 poll from the National Education Association, 55% of educators said the pandemic has made them more likely to quit teaching earlier than they originally expected.

ITK Collective surveyed real-world teachers, special education/extracurricular teachers, daycare workers and administrators to find out how corporate partners can be part of a solution. While respondents were diverse, many trends were consistent.

83% of ITK's survey participants said their school does not provide all the resources and materials they need.

73.9% said a lack of support has negatively affected their mental health.

ITK asked how much of their own money educators spend annually on supplies. A whopping 83.2% said they spend over $100 of their own money. But even more strikingly, 27.4% said they spend $500+ of their own money on supplies for their classroom or organization.

When asked when resources are most needed, nearly half (49.5%) of the survey participants said they need support all year long.

It is abundantly clear educators are not getting all the resources they need from school systems or organizations. ITK Collective helps corporate partners provide necessary resources for educators and students. Surveyors said they need everything from classroom materials, classroom activities and curriculum programs, art supplies, or product samples like feminine hygiene products. Teachers were also open to receiving anything that could help with mindfulness or to lighten their load, such as a mediation app or pre-packaged activities and programs.

When asked how they supplement the resources needed for their classrooms, 0% of teachers said they receive support from brands or companies. Most reported resorting to fundraisers, Donors Choose grants, donations from parents, and using their own money to fill the gaps. Through its national network of grassroots influencers, ITK Collective is working to support teachers and students by directly connecting brands with educators. This integrates much-needed supplies and resources into daycares, preschools, and K-12 schools.

One ITK survey participant said, "What I like about the ITK resources I have used...is that they bring relevant, relatable and current information to teachers for use in the classroom. For In the Sun, I used the video and we did some lab activities with solar beads and sunscreen to show how important it is to protect our skin. The combination of the two made the lesson more meaningful for students."

As we celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week this week, ITK Collective is calling upon brands from all industries to step up and help fill the gaps our educators face, and help make their jobs easier. To learn more about how your brand can help, visit itkcollective.com. If you are a teacher and are interested in getting materials from ITK Collective, contact info@itkcollective.com or visit itkcollective.com/network.

ABOUT ITK COLLECTIVE:

Founded in 1995, ITK Collective uses our expansive network of community partners – like teachers – to connect purpose-driven brands with kids and families in positive ways. We draw on our decades of experience to craft education, cause, and sampling campaigns that are as meaningful as they are effective. Our mission is to help brands reach for good through grassroots channels such as daycares, preschools, and K-12 schools. Read case studies, sign up for our network and learn more about ITK Collective at www.itkcollective.com.

