Tickr Welcomes Former Procter & Gamble and Kroger/84.51° Leader Steve Marosi as Chief Technology Officer

Steve brings three decades of data, analytics, and software development experience focused on consumer goods and retail.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickr , the leading AI-powered unified data solution for maximizing retail sales, marketing and brand performance, today announced the addition of former Procter & Gamble and Kroger/84.51° leader, Steve Marosi to its executive team as Chief Technology Officer. This latest move comes as Tickr continues to experience increasing demand for its predictive, unified data solution from major consumer brands, distributors and retailers.

"We are thrilled to add Steve to our growing CPG and retail-oriented team," commented Tyler Peppel, Tickr Co-founder and CEO. "His strong CPG background and focus on analytics will be a strong asset for our clients at Tickr."

With three decades of CPG and retailer experience, Steve brings a deep understanding of the challenges CPGs face in delivering timely insights to drive decisions. He spent the past 7 years at Kroger/84.51° preceded by 24 years at Procter & Gamble in a variety of roles spanning the globe, including four years in China.

"It's a delight to join Tickr's team of innovators," said Steve. "For too long, CPGs have been forced into brittle dashboards, endless data exports, and hours of manual work to produce and communicate insights. And if you're not a data scientist, you rarely, if ever, have access to predictive or prescriptive analytic tools. At Tickr, we're aiming to change all of that."

Tickr OmniView offers complete real-time cross-channel data integration, deep AI-powered insights, and predictive analytics, enabling CPG's and retailers to increase revenue by optimizing the mix of marketing and sales across traditional, digital, and in-store.

