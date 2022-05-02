TradeStation® Securities Supports Trading of Micro Copper Futures from CME Group Starting on Day One

The new micro metals product offers TradeStation Securities clients lower margin requirements, diversification, and flexibility.

PLANTATION, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation Securities"), an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and futures, now offers its clients the ability to trade Micro Copper Futures from CME Group. With Micro Copper Futures, TradeStation Securities continues to expand its suite of over 450 futures and futures options products . TradeStation Securities has continued to see micro products grow in popularity with more retail clients trading in the futures market.

TradeStation Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/TradeStation Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to offer a new micro metals futures product to meet the needs of our customers while continuing our longstanding relationship with CME Group," said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities' parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. Mr. Bartleman added, "Over the past few years, we've seen a growing interest in futures, especially from younger investors who are becoming more advanced and educated on the market."

These micro-sized futures will provide a variety of market participants, from institutions to sophisticated individual traders, with greater access to the transparency and liquidity of CME Group's Copper markets. Micro products have lower margin requirements, due to their smaller notional size, making them more accessible to retail traders looking for diversification and flexibility as they trade commodity futures. Micro Copper Futures will be one-tenth the size of a standard-sized copper futures contract and will be cash-settled.

Clients can trade Micro Copper Futures contracts through the TradeStation desktop platform, web, and mobile applications which provide advanced visualization and powerful analysis tools. Whichever way clients choose to trade, they'll have access to educational resources, free-market data, and experienced client support, including trade-desk specialists.

In addition to offering the new Micro Copper Futures product, TradeStation Securities is offering a pricing promotion cutting per-contract futures fees in half when qualifying customers open an account between now and July 31, 2022, and use the code: FUTRAFZT.**

To speak with an account executive, to learn more, or to open an account call 954.652.7677 or 800.770.4049 or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation Group companies have, for decades, provided innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

Security futures are not suitable for all investors. To obtain a copy of the security futures risk disclosure statement visit Investment and Trading Disclosures Booklet – Futures.

**Promotional rates on futures products: (1) micro futures: $0 commission + $0.25 per contract, per side and (2) futures: $0 commission + $0.75 per contract per side ("Promo Rates"). Promo Rates are not applicable to any futures products bought or sold on the FuturesPlus platform. Only Entity (non-Institutional), IRAs, Individual or Joint futures accounts are eligible for Promo Rates. To qualify for Promo Rates, you must be a customer who does not have an existing futures account, opens a futures account with TradeStation Securities, Inc. by July 31, 2022, and enters promotion code FUTRAFZT on your new account application. Your account will be considered and approved or disapproved based on all relevant factors, including your financial situation and trading experience. Additional restrictions may apply. Prices, fees, and costs are subject to change. This promotion may not be transferred to any other individual and has no monetary value that may be redeemed. The offer cannot be used in combination with another offer unless expressly stated. Service fees, Exchange Fees, Clearing Fees and NFA Fees (as applicable), market data fees, premium service fees, and other fees and charges may apply. Please visit the service fees section for more information.

TradeStation reserves the right to terminate this offer or change the terms and conditions at any time. No offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, securities derivative or futures products or account types of any kind, or any type of trading or investment advice, recommendation, or strategy, is made, given, or in any manner endorsed by any TradeStation affiliate, and the information made available on this website is not an offer or solicitation of any kind in any jurisdiction where any TradeStation affiliate is not authorized to do business.

CME Group is not affiliated with TradeStation Group Inc. or its affiliates. TradeStation Securities, Inc., TradeStation Crypto, Inc., and TradeStation Technologies, Inc. are each wholly owned subsidiaries of TradeStation Group, Inc., all operating, and providing products and services, under the TradeStation brand and trademark. When applying for or purchasing, accounts, subscriptions, products, and services it is important that you know which company you will be dealing with. Please click here for further important information explaining what this means.

Trading involves risks. Past performance, whether actual or indicated by historical tests of strategies, is no guarantee of future performance or success. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss equal to or greater than your entire investment regardless of which asset class you trade (equities, options, futures, or digital assets); therefore, you should not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose. Before trading any asset class, first read the relevant risk disclosure statements on the Important Documents page, found here: www.tradestation.com/important-information . Diversification and asset allocation do not ensure future performance, success, or a guarantee against loss.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TradeStation Securities, Inc.