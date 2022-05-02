UL Warns of Unauthorized UL Marks on Fire Extinguishing Balls

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a notification from UL that fire extinguishing balls being sold through various retailers bear counterfeit UL Certification Marks or unauthorized references to UL. Fire extinguishing balls are sphere-shaped devices intended to suppress fire through self-activation or by being thrown into an active fire. UL has not evaluated fire extinguishing balls, nor does UL plan to develop requirements to certify fire extinguishing balls.

UL Logo (PRNewsFoto/UL) (PRNewswire)

Some fire extinguishing ball packaging bears UL file number "EX16029" for Delei Fire Inc. dry chemical agents for fire extinguishers. Delei Fire Inc. does not manufacture fire extinguishing balls and has no affiliation with this type of product.

Remedy – UL recommends that users keep a UL Certified fire extinguisher in a readily accessible location to use in the event of a fire.

Photo:

Example of fire extinguishing balls and unauthorized UL marks:

FOR PHOTOS PLEASE VISIT UL.COM

Known to be sold by: Known to be sold by various online retailers.

If you would like to report a concern with a fire ball extinguisher that bears a counterfeit UL Mark or unauthorized reference to UL, please contact UL's Market Surveillance Department.

About UL

UL is a global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security and sustainability goals. We believe our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains makes us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

Peyton Zylke

Corporate Communications

UL

847.226.3483

Peyton.Zylke@ul.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UL