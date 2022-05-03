aha! announces nonstop flights to Santa Rosa from Reno-Tahoe hub

Travelers can take advantage of $49* introductory fares in celebration

RENO, Nev., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, announced nonstop service between Reno and Santa Rosa, Calif. beginning July 14, 2022 – connecting the urban heart of the wine country and the "Biggest Little City in the World."

"Reno has been a long requested and sought-after market from STS, and we are looking forward to a great partnership connecting these two great destinations," said Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout.

aha! will fly to the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport two times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. With the addition of Santa Rosa aha! will serve 10 cities with nonstop flights from its hub and home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

"We are excited to provide Sonoma County residents the opportunity to take short, spontaneous trips to Reno and Lake Tahoe without the hassle of airport layovers or driving," said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "And travelers from Reno can use Santa Rosa as a jumping off point for all there is to see, do, eat, drink and explore in California's wine country."

Convenient Nonstop Flights + Less Travel Time = More Vacations and Trips

The quick 57-minute nonstop flight gives travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling. Flights will operate each Thursday and Sunday departing Reno Tahoe International Airport at 3:40 p.m. PT arriving at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport at 4:37 p.m. PT. Return flights will depart Santa Rosa at 5:15 p.m. PT and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 6:12 p.m. PT.

"Connecting these two recreational hot spots is a fantastic addition to our local airport," said James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and representative for District 4, which includes the airport. "This gives our residents the opportunity to enjoy all that the Reno-Tahoe area has to offer and gives the Northern Nevada residents an excuse for a hassle-free wine country getaway. An absolute win-win for both markets."

Presently aha! connects nine markets to its hub in Reno-Tahoe: Bakersfield, Fresno, Ontario and Palm Springs, Calif.; Eugene/Springfield, Medford/Ashland and Redmond/Bend, Ore.; and Pasco/Tri Cities and Spokane, Wash.

Special Introductory $49* Fares

aha! is offering an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* available for purchase through May 31, 2022 for travel completed by August 15, 2022. Book at www.flyaha.com or through the aha! contact center 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has operated most Embraer and Bombardier airplanes from bases across the continental United States to cities in North America, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com

Introductory Fare Sale

*Introductory, limited time $49 airfare is one-way and includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased by May 31, 2022 and travel completed by August 15, 2022. Travel dates and fares are limited. Note that additional fees apply for call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.

