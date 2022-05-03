CenTrio Bolsters Leadership Team with Appointment of District Energy Veteran Jim Lodge as Chief Operating Officer

Proven industry leader adds strategic planning, operations and business development to best-in-class executive team

HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CenTrio, the industry-leading core-competency U.S. district energy business, today announced the appointment of Jim Lodge as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Lodge most recently served as President at Clearway Community Energy, a comprehensive energy solutions provider. In his role at CenTrio, Lodge will be responsible for oversight of CenTrio's day-to-day operations including supervision of its nine energy systems, along with management of the engineering, project management, operations technology and information technology functions.

CenTrio is a fully integrated, sustainable energy services provider to higher education and healthcare campuses, cities, and communities with utility infrastructures. It currently serves more than 130 million square feet of space and operations in nine U.S. cities and continues to expand across the country. The Company operates highly efficient, innovative utility infrastructures that produce and distribute electricity, steam, hot water, and/or chilled water to customer campuses and buildings, resulting in reduced operating costs, lower emissions, and unmatched reliability.

"At CenTrio we envision a future in which our customers across the United States have access to reliable and sustainable energy delivered in innovative, cost-effective ways. We have ambitious plans to bring innovative solutions like our recent sewer heat recovery system in Denver, to the rest of the country. That requires the creation of a best-in-class team," said Steve Swinson, Chief Executive Officer of CenTrio. "As the operations leader of our company, we will rely on Jim's deep industry knowledge, his management skills and his business development expertise. I am excited to expand our leadership team with his arrival."

Mr. Lodge brings 40 years of experience in the energy industry, in executive management, business development, engineering and construction, strategic planning, P&L and operations responsibilities. Prior to joining Clearway Energy in 2010, as President of APS Energy Services Company, Lodge was the key principal who formed and developed Northwind Phoenix LLC, now providing district cooling service as Clearway Energy to over 12 million square feet of customer buildings in downtown Phoenix. Mr. Lodge was also on the board of the International District Energy Association for ten years including serving as chairperson.

"CenTrio is embarking on something special and the team includes some of the best and brightest minds in our industry. I'm excited to join this talented group of leaders pushing toward an energy transition," said Jim Lodge, Chief Operating Officer of CenTrio. "I look forward to working with the team to provide the innovative, sustainable energy solutions our customers have come to expect, and to help CenTrio grow our customer base and expand the ecosystem."

Mr. Lodge graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and received an MBA from Arizona State University in Finance. He is a registered Professional Engineer.

About CenTrio

As the industry-leading core-competency U.S. district energy business, CenTrio provides innovative, heating, cooling, and electric district energy solutions focused on reliability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. CenTrio owns and operates assets in Baton Rouge, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Portland, Seattle, and Syracuse, operating intelligent thermal energy systems that generate, store, and distribute energy. To learn more, visit CenTrio online at centrioenergy.com.

