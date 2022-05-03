EOS Canada Inc. Rebrands as Transworld Systems Canada Inc.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Canada Inc. announced today it would change its corporate name to Transworld Systems Canada Inc. following its acquisition by U.S.-based Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI).

Transworld Systems Inc. logo (PRNewswire)

TSI, the largest provider of analytics and technology-enabled accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions in the United States, entered the Canadian market via the acquisition of EOS Canada Inc. in December 2021. Transworld Systems Canada Inc. retains the former operations and personnel of EOS Canada Inc.

"As a part of the TSI family, our Canadian customers will have access to new capabilities including proprietary collection analytics and digital/omni channel collections technology," said Jim Shaw, President of Transworld Systems Canada Inc." I am also excited to expand our product offering to the Canadian market to include customer experience (CX) and business process outsourcing (BPO)."

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of Accounts Receivable Management (ARM) solutions in the United States and Canada. The Company's solutions include debt collections, customer relationship management and business process outsourcing. TSI also owns UAS, a technology-enabled primary loan servicer for student loans. TSI differentiates itself with its collection analytics, digital collections technology, global scale, and an industry-leading compliance management system. Its clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, property management companies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit tsico.com .

Media Contacts:

Jim Shaw, President, Transworld Systems Canada Inc.

Jshaw@tsico.ca

Jonathan Thompson, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Jonathan.Thompson@tsico.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI)