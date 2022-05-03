Firstrade Crypto Is Now Live Nationwide

First major traditional online brokerage to offer crypto trading

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities, a leading commission-free online brokerage, launched crypto trading on its app through Firstrade Crypto LLC. It is available in all U.S. states starting today.

Firstrade (PRNewswire)

It's become clear that our customers want to consolidate all their investment products in one place

Cryptocurrency markets continue to flourish as traders are increasingly looking to alternative investment opportunities. Likewise, the maturation of the crypto investor has drawn many to seek out more traditional investments and diversify their portfolios. Firstrade's newly integrated platform allows interoperability among all investment types. By offering stocks/ETFs, options, mutual funds, fixed income and crypto trading within one platform, Firstrade brokerage account holders can easily manage their investments at the lowest cost. Crypto is available for trading 365 days a year, 24 hours a day.

The powerful Firstrade trading app has a simple and easy-to-use layout with stocks and crypto quickly identifiable for even the greenest of crypto traders. Firstrade's free crypto research also supports smart decision-making with real-time quotes, profiles, historical charts and live news. The web version will be available soon following the mobile launch.

Firstrade offers 37 of the most popular crypto pairings, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Stellar (XLM), Decentraland (MANA) and Solana (SOL) among others. New coins will be added on a monthly basis.

Firstrade customers can buy or sell fractions or whole coins of crypto at a $1 minimum with instant settlement allowing them to receive funds immediately.

"Crypto assets are fast approaching widespread acceptance among financial institutions and investors. Our mission is to provide one platform with unlimited opportunities. It's become increasingly clear that our customers want to consolidate all their investment products in one place," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "We'll continually develop more products and services to help our customers successfully manage their wealth."

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products, no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future and has the lowest cost among other brokerages. Since 1985, Firstrade has been a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit http://www.firstrade.com

Cryptocurrency trading is offered by Apex Crypto LLC. Cryptocurrencies are not securities and are not FDIC or SIPC insured. Cryptocurrency execution and custody services are provided by Apex Crypto LLC (NMLS ID 1828849) through a software licensing agreement between Apex Crypto LLC and Firstrade Crypto LLC. Please understand the risks before trading: apexcrypto.com/legal.

Firstrade is available to download now on iOS and Android .

