GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES EBITDA OF Ps.5,622 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT OF Ps.2,606 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES EBITDA OF Ps.5,622 MILLION AND OPERATING PROFIT OF Ps.2,606 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022

—Solid performance of both commercial and financial businesses generates a 20% increase in consolidated revenue, to Ps.37,532 million—

—Firm growth in the consolidated loan portfolio of Grupo Elektra; increases 17%, to Ps.142,964 million—

MEXICO CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced first quarter 2022 financial results.

First quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 20% to Ps.37,532 million in the period, compared to Ps.31,385 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.31,911 million, from Ps.25,951 million in the same period of 2021.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.5,622 million, compared to Ps.5,435 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.2,606 million this quarter, from Ps.3,493 million in the same period of 2021.

The company reported a net loss of Ps.4,615 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.3,048 million a year ago.



1Q 2021 1Q 2022 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $31,385 $37,532 $6,147 20%









EBITDA $5,435 $5,622 $187 3%









Operating profit $3,493 $2,606 $(888) -25%









Net result $3,048 $(4,615) $(7,664) ----









Net result per share $13.39 $(20.43) $(33.82) ----









Figures in millions of pesos EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. As of March 31, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.7 million and as of March 31, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 20% in the period, as a result of a 21% growth in financial income and an 18% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.21,715 million, from Ps.18,002 million in the previous year — reflects a 33% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México, in the context of strong growth in the gross loan portfolio in the period, which boosts the well-being of millions of families and the progress of thousands of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.15,817 million, from Ps.13,383 million a year ago — reflects solid growth in motorcycle sales — which strengthen the productivity of businesses and the mobility of families — home appliances — which promotes well-being in a growing number of households — and telephony, which is commercialized with optimal customer service, in the most competitive conditions.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter grew 23%, to Ps.16,791 million, from Ps.13,601 million in the previous year, as a result of a 25% increase in commercial costs — consistent with higher revenues from the sale of merchandise — and a 20% increase in the cost of the financial business, largely due to rise in the allowance for credit risks —given the strong growth of the gross loan portfolio in the period — as well as higher interest paid, in line with rising market rates.

Selling, administration and promotion expenses were Ps.15,120 million, from Ps.12,350 million a year ago, as a result of higher operating and advertising expenses, in the context of the development of initiatives that will further boost the company's growth prospects.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.5,622 million, from Ps.5,435 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.2,606 million, compared to Ps.3,493 million in the same quarter of 2021.

The main variations below EBITDA were as follows:

Ps.805 million of other expenses, compared to other income of Ps.87 million a year ago, due to impairment of intangible assets of Purpose Financial this period, consistent with the company's financial performance and outlook.

Ps.9,903 million decrease in other financial results, which reflects a 17% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a gain of 4% a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, a decrease of Ps.3,055 million was registered in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.4,615 million, from a net income of Ps.3,048 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method, in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This pro forma exercise provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to estimate the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost was Ps.32,525 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to Ps.34,802 million of the previous year.

During the second quarter of 2021, Ps.2,030 million of Certificados Bursatiles Fiduciarios were amortized in advance. The amount corresponded to the unpaid balance of the DINEXCB 16 issues — for Ps.1,350 million due in 2023 with a rate of TIIE + 2.8% — and DINEXCB 16–2 for Ps.680 million, due in 2026 with a fixed rate of 8.8%.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.6,691 million, from Ps.17,230 million in the previous year. As a result, net debt as of March 31, 2022 was Ps.25,834 million, compared to Ps.17,572 million a year ago.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.99,059 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.37 times.





















As of

March 31

2021 As of

March 31

2022 Cambio Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $17,230 $6,691 (10,539) (61%) Marketable financial instruments 32,562 32,606 44 0% Inventories 17,060 19,549 2,488 15% Accounts receivables 51,752 49,505 (2,247) (4%) Other current assets 2,678 4,433 1,755 66% Investments in shares 36,848 39,839 2,990 8% Fixed assets 7,119 7,620 501 7% Right of use assets 8,550 9,027 477 6% Other assets 1,408 1,838 430 31%









Total assets $175,208 $171,108 (4,100) (2%)









Short-term debt $18,978 $12,535 (6,443) (34%) Suppliers 8,008 8,221 213 3% Other short-term liabilities 14,723 15,921 1,198 8% Long-term debt 15,824 19,990 4,166 26% Differed taxes 9,777 4,272 (5,505) (56%) Other long-term debt 10,778 11,109 331 3%









Total liabilities $78,089 $72,049 (6,041) (8%)









Stakeholder´s equity $97,118 $99,059 $1,940 2%









Liabilities and equity $175,208 $171,108 (4,100) (2%) Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

As of January 1, 2022, in accordance with current regulations, Banco Azteca México adopted NIIF-9 ('Financial Instruments') and NIIF-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report its financial statements.

The main changes this quarter, as a result of the adoption, are: (i) growth of the balance of the consumer credit portfolio of Ps.11,950 million (registered at amortized cost under the effective interest rate method); (ii) increase in the balance of the allowance for credit risks for Ps.2,375 million, (recognition of the expected loss instead of the loss incurred for its calculation); (iii) increase in right-of-use assets and lease liabilities; as well as (iv) increase in the amount of accumulated results for Ps.6,261 million, derived from the recording of the previous effects. As a result of the aforementioned changes, the capitalization ratio at the end of the period grew by approximately 191 basis points.

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of March 31, 2022, grew 17%, to Ps.142,964 million, from Ps.122,091 million in the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.6% at the end of this period, compared to 3.4% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 29% to Ps.135,721 million, from Ps.105,396 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 4.2%, compared to 3.4% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 3%, to Ps.195,383 million, compared to Ps.189,105 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.192,166 million, from Ps.190,614 million the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding cost.

The estimated capitalization ratio of Banco Azteca México was 16.54%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,235 points of contact, compared to 6,736 units the previous year. The decrease derives mainly from the closure of 265 Purpose Financial points of contact in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency.

The company has 4,736 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 1,133 in the United States, and 366 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.



Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Grupo Salinas Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS





































1Q21

1Q22

Change

















Financial income 18,002 57%

21,715 58%

3,713 21% Commercial income 13,383 43%

15,817 42%

2,434 18% Income 31,385 100%

37,532 100%

6,147 20%

















Financial cost 4,359 14%

5,215 14%

856 20% Commercial cost 9,242 29%

11,576 31%

2,334 25% Costs 13,601 43%

16,791 45%

3,190 23%

















Gross income 17,784 57%

20,741 55%

2,957 17%

















Sales, administration and promotion expenses 12,350 39%

15,120 40%

2,770 22%

















EBITDA 5,435 17%

5,622 15%

187 3%

















Depreciation and amortization 2,029 6%

2,210 6%

182 9%

















Depreciation right of use asset

0%



0%

- 0%

















Other (income) loss, net (87) 0%

805 2%

893 ----

















Operating income 3,493 11%

2,606 7%

(888) -25%

















Comprehensive financial result:















Interest income 220 1%

192 1%

(28) -13% Interest expense (987) -3%

(947) -3%

39 4% Foreign exchange gain, net 244 1%

43 0%

(201) -82% Monetary loss - 0%

- 0%

- ---- Other financial results, net 1,534 5%

(8,370) -22%

(9,903) ----

1,011 3%

(9,082) -24%

(10,093) ----

















Participation in the net income of















CASA and other associated companies (51) 0%

118 0%

169 ----

















Income (loss) before income tax 4,454 14%

(6,358) -17%

(10,811) ----

















Income tax (1,315) -4%

1,740 5%

3,055 ----

















Income (loss) before discontinued operations 3,139 10%

(4,618) -12%

(7,756) ----

















Result from discontinued operations (90) 0%

2 0%

93 ----

















Impairment of intangible assets

0%



0%

- ----

















Consolidated net income (loss) 3,048 10%

(4,615) -12%

(7,664) ----





















GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra

Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra





















Change























At March 31, 2021

At March 31, 2022

























Cash and cash equivalents 17,230 32,129 49,359

6,691 31,128 37,819

(11,539) -23%





















Marketable financial instruments 5,183 91,709 96,891

5,750 95,650 101,400

4,509 5%





















Performing loan portfolio - 70,809 70,809

- 76,718 76,718

5,909 8% Total past-due loans - 3,428 3,428

- 5,121 5,121

1,693 49% Gross loan portfolio - 74,237 74,237

- 81,839 81,839

7,602 10%





















Allowance for credit risks - 8,577 8,577

- 11,063 11,063

2,486 29%





















Loan portfolio, net - 65,660 65,660

- 70,776 70,776

5,116 8%





















Inventories 17,060 0 17,060

19,549 - 19,549

2,488 15%





















Other current assets 15,182 12,224 27,407

16,887 11,354 28,241

835 3%





















Total current assets 54,655 201,722 256,377

48,877 208,909 257,786

1,409 1%





















Financial instruments 27,379 96 27,475

26,856 40 26,896

(578) -2%





















Performing loan portfolio - 47,087 47,087

- 59,613 59,613

12,526 27% Total past-due loans - 767 767

- 1,512 1,512

744 97% Gross loan portfolio - 47,854 47,854

- 61,125 61,125

13,271 28%





















Allowance for credit risks - 1,682 1,682

- 3,771 3,771

2,089 124%





















Loan portfolio - 46,172 46,172

- 57,353 57,353

11,182 24%





















Other non-current assets 26,360 358 26,719

24,245 183 24,428

(2,290) -9% Investment in shares 1,629 - 1,629

2,209 11 2,220

591 36% Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,119 8,413 15,532

7,620 7,365 14,985

(548) -4% Intangible assets 519 6,543 7,062

541 8,352 8,893

1,830 26% Right of use asset 8,349 2,470 10,820

8,840 2,254 11,094

274 3% Other assets 889 7,697 8,586

1,297 8,184 9,481

895 10% TOTAL ASSETS 126,899 273,472 400,372

120,486 292,650 413,136

12,764 3%











































Demand and term deposits - 189,105 189,105

- 195,383 195,383

6,279 3% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 18,409 18,409

- 24,546 24,546

6,137 33% Short-term debt 18,744 103 18,847

12,465 384 12,850

(5,998) -32% Leasing 1,331 1,119 2,450

1,647 933 2,580

129 5% Short-term liabilities with cost 20,076 208,736 228,812

14,112 221,247 235,359

6,547 3%





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 21,154 13,766 34,920

22,271 18,604 40,875

5,955 17% Short-term liabilities without cost 21,154 13,766 34,920

22,271 18,604 40,875

5,955 17%





















Total short-term liabilities 41,229 222,503 263,732

36,383 239,851 276,234

12,502 5%





















Long-term debt 15,804 15 15,820

19,710 12 19,722

3,902 25% Leasing 7,817 1,332 9,149

8,140 1,418 9,558

410 4% Long-term liabilities with cost 23,621 1,347 24,968

27,851 1,430 29,280

4,312 17%





















Long-term liabilities without cost 12,739 1,814 14,553

7,241 1,322 8,563

(5,990) -41%





















Total long-term liabilities 36,360 3,161 39,521

35,092 2,751 37,843

(1,678) -4%





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 77,589 225,664 303,253

71,475 242,602 314,077

10,824 4%





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 49,310 47,808 97,118

49,011 50,048 99,059

1,940 2%











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 126,899 273,472 400,372

120,486 292,650 413,136

12,764 3%

























INFRASTRUCTURE

























1Q21

1Q22

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,142 17%

1,162 19%

20 2% Salinas y Rocha 36 1%

36 1%

- 0% Banco Azteca 1,848 27%

1,885 30%

37 2% Freestanding branches 1,934 29%

1,653 27%

(281) -15% Total 4,960 74%

4,736 76%

(224) -5%

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 107 2%

105 2%

(2) -2% Banco Azteca 205 3%

204 3%

(1) 0% Freestanding branches 66 1%

57 1%

(9) -14% Total 378 6%

366 6%

(12) -3%

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,398 21%

1,133 18%

(265) -19% Total 1,398 21%

1,133 18%

(265) -19%

















TOTAL 6,736 100%

6,235 100%

(501) -7%







































































Floor space (m²) 1,544 100%

1,497 100%

(47) -3%





















































Employees















Mexico 61,697 88%

61,465 88%

(232) 0% Central and South America 5,090 7%

5,421 8%

331 7% North America 3,186 5%

2,829 4%

(357) -11% Total employees 69,973 100%

69,715 100%

(258) 0%

View original content:

SOURCE Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.