Inspira™ Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Events in May

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the following events in May:

The Medtech Forum 2022

Format: one-on-one meetings

When: May 3-5

Where: Barcelona International Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain

Who: Dr. Adi Rizansky Nir, VP of Business Development of Inspira Technologies

The 10th EuroELSO Congress 2022

Format: workshops and one-on-one meetings

When: May 4-6

Where: Queen Elizabeth II Centre, London, UK

Who: Dr. Daniella Yeheskely-Hayon, CTO of Inspira Technologies

Dr. Adi Rizansky Nir, VP of Business Development of Inspira Technologies

Mr. Tomer Carmeli, Product Manager of Inspira Technologies

Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference

Format: Virtual presentation and one-on-one meetings

When: Presentation at 12:15pm ET on May 11

Who: Joe Hayon, president, co-founder & CFO of Inspira Technologies

Benzinga Virtual All Access Show

Format: Virtual Fireside Chat

When: May 20 at 11:00am ET

Who: Joe Hayon, president, co-founder & CFO of Inspira Technologies

Abut Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira Technologies is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

