KIA AMERICA CONTINUES "SHIFT" TO STRONG ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES

Best-Ever April Sales Total for Kia's Electrified and EV Models

All-New Sportage Sales Increased More Than 40-Percent Year-Over-Year, Achieving Best-Ever April Sales

Brand Achieves Historic 10 Millionth Vehicle Sold in the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced April sales of 59,063 units, marking the brand's best-ever April sales total for EV models and pushing the total number of Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. past the 10 million mark. In addition, the Sportage SUV, now in its 5th generation as the brand's longest running nameplate, achieved its best-ever April sales total with 11,380 units sold.

Overall electrified models recorded fourth consecutive same-month sales record, with EV sales reaching 14th consecutive same-month sales record and surpassing the April 2021 mark by over 480-percent.

Kia America also registered its 10 millionth sale in the US since deliveries to buyers began in 1993.  Additional details on this historic achievement will follow later this month.

"Kia's proud history and exciting future are both on display this month as we mark the 10 millionth Kia vehicle sold in the U.S. at the same time that we are experiencing an increase in sales of our electrified vehicles - all in spite of the challenges facing the industry overall," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Our enduring success with electrified models, coupled with a strong start of sales for the all-new 5th generation Sportage SUV, solidifies Kia's leadership position in two of the most popular and important segments in today's market."

In addition to sales, April saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

  • Debut of the refreshed Telluride SUV and all-new hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric Niro models at the New York International Auto Show
  • Kia secured the naming rights and became official automotive partner of the Kia Forum, the only arena-sized venue in the U.S. dedicated to music and entertainment.
  • The Kia Carnival MPV was named "Family Vehicle of the Year" by AutoGuide. Carnival MPV was recognized as the top family vehicle due to its impressive interior capacity, extensive safety features, and modern design

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF APRIL

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2022

2021

2022

2021

EV6

2,632

N/A

7,913

N/A

Rio

2,215

2,879

8,722

9,697

Forte

9,798

12,504

33,296

37,354

K5/Optima

5,554

9,626

23,376

30,020

Cadenza

N/A

25

N/A

180

Stinger

895

1,193

4,002

3,637

K900

N/A

7

N/A

63

Soul

4,414

6,770

18,538

23,961

Niro

3,023

1,990

12,249

6,301

Seltos

3,702

6,471

14,821

23,257

Sportage

11,380

8,094

27,840

30,511

Sorento

6,143

10,040

24,066

29,764

Telluride

8,233

8,195

30,309

30,049

Carnival/Sedona

1,074

2,383

5,125

4,933

Total

59,063

70,177

210,257

229,727

