SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. - AXSM

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AXSM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Axsome and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 25, 2022, Axsome disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration informed the Company on April 2, 2022 "that chemistry, manufacturing, and controls ('CMC') issues identified during the FDA's review of the Company's New Drug Application ('NDA') for its AXS-07 product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine are unresolved" and that "[b]ased upon the time remaining in the NDA review cycle, the Company expects to receive a Complete Response Letter with respect to this NDA on or about the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of April 30, 2022."

On this news, Axsome's stock price fell $8.60 per share, or 21.99% percent, to close at $30.50 per share on April 25, 2022.

