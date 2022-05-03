Sok-It scores licensed NHL drink sleeves

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the ice rink to your iced cup, Sok-It announces the debut of its officially licensed National Hockey League (NHL) premium drink sleeves - just in time for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Beginning today, fans can cheer on their favorite team as they keep their iced cold beer, soda, and coffee in check. Sok-It will feature all 32 NHL teams with an initial launch of their most popular cup sleeve, the highly-rated reusable and insulated JavaSok ™ medium (retailing for $19.99) . It will expand to all products this summer.

"Our new offerings as an official NHL licensee allows expansion into new audiences, while maintaining our commitment to creating better beverage experiences," said David Laks, Co-CEO, Sok-It. "This positions the Sok-It brand firmly around Tier 1 licensed products and supports our premium position in the drinkware category."

Whether you root for the Vancouver Canucks or the New York Rangers, one thing fans can agree on is leaving sweat on the hockey rink and out of the stands. Sok-It keeps your hands and surfaces protected against drink sweat and sloppy messes, all while retaining its cold temperature. Sok-It drink sleeves provide a barrier to the elements, keeping drinks colder longer, a perfect pairing for inside the stadium or on your sectional.

With over 25K positive reviews, Sok-it offers an array of products to fit all of your drink and fuel needs including: JavaSok, BotlSok, CanSok , SodaSok™ , HotSok™ , PintSok , IceCreamSok , and LunchTote . With over 50 patterns styles and a growing portfolio of licenses including Realtree camo and now the NHL, get a jump-start on spring occasions like Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation, birthdays, and wedding shower gifts. eGift cards from $10-$50 are also available. Visit Sok-It.com to learn more about one of the fastest growing drinkware brands. #putasokonit.

About Sok-It

Sok-It™ is a premium brand of reusable drink sleeves that prevent water rings, puddles, and drips from cold drinks and shield hands from extreme heated drinks. JavaSok™, BotlSok, SodaSok™, CanSok, PintSok, IceCreamSok, and LunchTote keep iced drinks and food colder longer without the mess and HotSok™ protects your hands from hot drinks better than single-use cardboard sleeves. Sok-It™ offers online ordering through its website sok-it.com and ships anywhere from the U.S. Also available on Amazon , and select retail outlets .

NHL, the NHL Shield, and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

