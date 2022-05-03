Wildpack Announces Year End 2021 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Revenue for the quarter grew 32.8% to $6.64 million compared to $5.00 million in the prior year

Production volume for the quarter grew 191% to 26.5 million cans compared to 9.1 million cans the prior year

Completed the acquisition of Land and Sea in Grand Rapids, MI

Completed C$22 million of equity financing and C$20 million of debt financing

Kim Murray appointed to the Board of Directors

Fiscal Year Highlights:

Revenue for the year of $28.3 million

Gross Profit for the year of $1.6 million

Total facility footprint up 200%, opened and acquired a total of 4 new facilities

Added 2 new verticals: sleeve/label printing and brokering packaging materials

Commissioned and installed the first print production line and 2 additional decoration production lines

Exited 2021 with production yields above 90%

Key additions to management and leadership: Chuck Zadlo appointed COO, appointed 2 new Directors to the Board and 1 new Board Advisor

Successfully listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Completed equity financing of C$36 million , and debt financing of C$40 million

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) (OTCQB: WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces audited financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021. All currencies referenced herein are US Dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Reference to "C$" refers to Canadian dollars.

"2021 was a foundational year for Wildpack," commented CEO, Mitch Barnard. "At inception, we viewed Wildpack as a one-stop network of beverage co-packing facilities, solving for the principal challenges faced by middle market beverage brands of vendor fragmentation, shipping costs, manufacturing capacity and access to aluminum cans. In 2021, we hit all milestones toward achieving that vision."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Summary



Three months ended

Year ended Nine months ended

December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31,

2021 2020

2021 2020













Total Revenue

$6,643

$4,999



$28,281

$8,169 Total costs and expenses

$16,162

$6,524



$42,665

$11,677 Net loss before income taxes

-$9,516

-$1,525



-$14,384

-$3,508 Deferred income tax recovery

-$237

-$25



-$685

-$41 Net Loss

-$9,279

-$1,500



-$13,699

-$3,467

2022 Outlook

Wildpack expects 2022 total revenue to be $75-85 million and throughput to be 300 million can and can equivalents. Commencing in fiscal year 2022 we will begin to present brokering volume separately.

Earnings Webcast Event

Wildpack will host a webcast today to discuss financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, with CEO, Mitch Barnard, CFO, Ryan Mason, Chief Growth Officer, Thomas Walker, and COO, Chuck Zadlo.

Presentation Details:

Date: May 3, 2022

Time: 8:30am ET (5:30am PT)

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in beverage manufacturing and packaging, operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, and sleeve and label printing services to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia, Longmont, Colorado, Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on May 19, 2021, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" and commenced trading on February 23, 2022, on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF".

