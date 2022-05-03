Zynex Ranks 250 in Financial Times List of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022"

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, ranked 250 out of 500 on The Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2022.

"Zynex's unrelenting growth has been acknowledged, and we are honored to be included among such an innovative group of companies," said Thomas Sandgaard, Zynex CEO. "Zynex has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.7% percent between 2017 and 2020 and an overall growth rate of 242% in that same period. Additionally, we are one of only twelve publicly traded healthcare focused companies to be recognized. We are pleased by this recognition and look forward to our continued expansion in the years to come."

The list, published by The Financial Times, is compiled together with Statista, a leading provider of market data, to recognize the resilience of companies in response to COVID-19 and acknowledge their ability to innovate. This is the third annual publication of the list.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

