Lucid Group, Inc. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Lucid Group, Inc.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is May 31, 2022

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid") (NASDAQ: LCID) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lucid common stock between November 15, 2021, and February 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased the shares of Lucid Group, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in Lucid Group, Inc. you may, no later than May 31, 2022, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

On February 22, 2021, prior to the commercial launch of the Lucid Air, Lucid announced its plans to merge with Churchill Capital Corp. IV, a special purpose acquisition company, in a transaction that would allow Lucid securities to be publicly traded and would provide Lucid with $4.4 billion in capital. As Lucid transitioned into a publicly traded company, Defendants assured investors that Lucid would produce 577 EVs in 2021, 20,000 EVs in 2022, and 49,000 EVs in 2023 (including 12,000 of the Gravity SUV, which would launch that year).

On November 15, 2021, Lucid announced the company's first quarterly results following the commercial launch of the Lucid Air on September 28, 2021. In Lucid's press release announcing these results, the company touted its growth potential, stating that Lucid "[c]ontinued to invest in the business, readying production and deliveries." The press release also assured investors that Lucid "successfully began production of vehicles for customer deliveries, continued investing in capacity expansion of our manufacturing facility in Arizona, and opened new retail and service locations in advance of the Lucid Air launch." Additionally, Lucid confirmed that the company "remain[s] confident in our ability to achieve 20,000 units in 2022," and touted "the expansion of [Lucid's] manufacturing capacity," which was "expected to provide production capacity for up to 90,000 vehicles per year by the end of 2023 by expanding Lucid Air."

In addition to touting the company's production capabilities, Defendants also assured investors that supply chain issues, which were plaguing other auto manufacturers, would not interfere with Lucid's ability to reach its production targets.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that Lucid's production capacity was rapidly increasing and that Lucid would reach its production targets.

On February 28, 2022, however, investors learned the truth about Lucid's production capabilities when Lucid issued a press release revealing that it had only delivered approximately 125 EVs in 2021, still had only produced approximately 400 EVs by February 28, 2022 (falling short of its 577-vehicle target for 2021), and would only produce between 12,000 and 14,000 EVs in 2022 (falling short of its 20,000-vehicle target). During Lucid's quarterly earnings call that same day, Lucid also revealed that it would need to delay the launch of the Lucid Gravity until 2024 (versus a prior launch date in 2023). Despite its previous assurances that Lucid was not experiencing any supply chain issues, Lucid attributed its slashed production outlook to "the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges [Lucid] encountered."

Following this news, the price of Lucid common stock fell $3.99 per share, or more than 13%, from a close of $28.98 per share on February 28, 2022, to a close at $24.99 per share on March 1, 2022.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

