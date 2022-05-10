The Columbus Organization Selected as Sole Care Coordination Agency in Delaware

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Columbus Organization, a member of the CareSource family of companies, and the nation's largest provider of care coordination services for individuals with intellectual/developmental (IDD) and complex health challenges, today announced their selection as the exclusive agency permitted to provide ongoing care coordination services in Delaware. Following a rigorous selection process by the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Division of Developmental Disabilities Services, the Targeted Case Management RFP was awarded to The Columbus Organization, enabling the company to continue providing case management services in the state for two more years with eligibility for five one-year extensions.

Carlos Hernandez, Sr. Vice President of Care Coordination, commented, "This selection is a testament to the innovative approaches that Columbus brings to the IDD and behavioral health communities. Our unique complex care model, learning & development platform, proprietary analytics tools, and dedicated Quality Assurance team, undoubtedly differentiated us significantly from the other bidding companies, and we are pleased that this award will allow the people we serve to maintain continuity of care, a critical component to improving health outcomes."

The Columbus Organization began providing services in Delaware in 2017 and now serves 3,100 individuals in home- and community-based settings. The Delaware support team comprises 56 Community Navigators, as well as waiver processors, supervisors, a dedicated training specialist, and quality enhancement coordinators.

About The Columbus Organization

For 37+ years, The Columbus Organization has been a national leader and pioneer in care coordination specifically for individuals living with intellectual/developmental disabilities, behavioral concerns, or complex care needs. Having served over 100,000 families, the company continues to be at the forefront of innovation, developing and implementing revolutionary outcomes-based models for early identification and holistic management of health risks among individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, medical, and/or complex care needs. In addition to its team of almost 500 highly-experienced care coordinators, dedicated Quality Assurance division, and unparalleled national infrastructure, Columbus is also a recognized leader in clinical staffing and quality improvement services for organizations that serve the behavioral health community. The company delivers an unmatched depth of expertise, breadth of resources, diversity of thinking, and dedication to ensuring everyone can achieve their meaningful-life goals through transformative approaches to healthcare. For more, visit www.ColumbusOrg.com, follow @TheColumbusOrg on Twitter, like The Columbus Organization on Facebook, or follow The Columbus Organization on LinkedIn.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West

Virginia. CareSource is also a partner in CareSource PASSE, which serves Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

For more, visit www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.

