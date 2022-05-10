Infoworks Appoints Ram Himmatraopet as New Senior Vice President of Sales

Tech industry veteran brings 20 years of enterprise sales experience in data and analytics to executive team

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoworks.io today announces Ram Himmatraopet has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. Himmatraopet will lead and accelerate growth of the sales organization to meet the increasing demand for cloud data migration solutions. Infoworks software automation enables some of the world's largest enterprises to harness the power of their data by delivering better, faster, lower-cost migration to the cloud.

Himmatraopet brings a strong track record in leading teams selling high-value software and solutions to enterprise customers, working closely with global systems integrators, and an extensive background in data, analytics and AI. The mix makes him an ideal fit to grow relationships with existing customers and expand market development.

"I am delighted to welcome Ram to the Infoworks leadership team – he brings a wealth of experience in enterprise selling, understands our customer, and will be instrumental in building on our current momentum," said CEO Buno Pati. "Enterprises have an urgent need to migrate their data from on-premises to the cloud. Our software enables that 3-5x faster at one-third the cost of legacy approaches, enabling customers to accomplish their strategic data initiatives better, faster and at lower cost."

"I've seen firsthand the complexity and challenges of migrating data to the cloud. Infoworks offers a truly disruptive innovation that breaks the barriers of large-scale cloud data and workload migration," said Himmatraopet. "I'm excited to join a team that is so focused on the customer. By simplifying and accelerating cloud data migration, Infoworks is dramatically improving the time to business value for enterprises as they deal with unprecedented levels of change."

Prior to joining Infoworks, Himmatraopet was advising companies on sales strategies and scalable revenue growth models. He was responsible for driving sales and go-to-market for the enterprise software business unit at Altran/Aricent, a $3B product engineering services firm acquired by Capgemini. Himmatraopet has held sales and leadership roles at IBM where he led the team selling Cognos analytics solutions to enterprise accounts, and leadership positions at SPSS, Rational, Telelogic and Filenet, both in the United States and globally.

About Infoworks

Infoworks software solutions are enabling enterprise organizations to fully leverage their data assets and realize faster time-to-value in the cloud. Our software automates the migration of data, metadata and workloads while also automating the data platform for post-migration scale and agility. Infoworks is the only solution purpose-built for today's hybrid, multi-cloud environments, and is relied on by some of the world's largest financial, retail, technology, healthcare, oil & gas, and manufacturing companies. To learn more, please visit infoworks.io .

