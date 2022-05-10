KSTAR building first Vietnam plant in overseas expansion

SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KSTAR, the global power conversion expert, today announced that its first Vietnam manufacturing factory, called KSTAR Vietnam Project Phase I has officially topped out.

Occupying an area of 47,715 square meters, KSTAR's new Manufacturing-Base is located in Haiphong City, the biggest port city in Northern Vietnam. It's being built to meet the surging demand of its export orders and to support its strong growth in the global market.

This facility has a two-phase construction plan with a total investment of over USD 22 million. The first phase of the project will be completed in June. New equipment could be installed and production started by the end of this year. Construction for the second phase is expected to begin in 2024.

"The first phase of the plant is expected to produce 10,000 units of UPS, 1,000 units of modular data centers and 1GW solar inverters per year. This would be the first time we used factories in Vietnam to enhance delivering service and meet customer's desire for more diverse production bases," said Mr. Wang, the project leader of KSTAR.

Once completed, 200 jobs will be available, generating important social and economic benefits during the epidemic. Besides, the new plant is expected to follow the company's policies of environmental protection.

"We are already leading the way in green manufacturing. Kstar is one of the 13 Chinese companies from the product manufacturing industry to be featured in the Corporate Net Zero Pathway report released by the UN Global Compact. This is the world's first report issued by UN agencies to guide and honor corporates' efforts to achieve carbon neutrality," added by Mr. Wang.

KSTAR is widely known as the world's leading UPS maker. According to the company's early statement, the shipment of the company ranked number five in the global UPS market in 2021, moving one place up from 2019. The new plant will not only boost the production capacity but also assist in KSTAR's global expansion.

Founded in 1993, Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology Co Ltd is a global leader in the R&D and manufacture of UPS, PV inverter and ESS solutions. Headquartered in China, KSTAR has nearly 3,000 employees, with business in more than 150 countries, and 6 manufacturing and assembly facilities.

