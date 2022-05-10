LG Display Showcases Innovative OLED Technology at SID 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will bring its next-generation OLED solutions to the 2022 Society for Information Display (SID) held in San Jose, California from May 10 to 12.

LG Display unveils 97-inch OLED.EX TV display, the biggest of its kind, during SID 2022. (PRNewswire)

By introducing state-of-the-art OLED products ranging from its next-generation OLED.EX to Bendable and Foldable OLED panels, LG Display will highlight the evolution and versatility of OLED technology, aiming to solidify its OLED leadership.

LG Display will unveil its 97-inch OLED.EX TV display, the biggest of its kind, for the first time to the public during SID 2022. The display leverages the company's EX technology to boost brightness by 30%, delivering enhanced picture quality with realistic details and colors to give users a captivating viewing experience.

Among the revolutionary products to be showcased is the company's 42-inch Bendable OLED Gaming display which boasts a curvature range of up to 1,000R, or a radius of 1,000mm. This allows the screen to bend and straighten so users can optimize their screen to the game they are playing or the show they are watching to enjoy the most immersive experience.

What's more, LG Display plans to unveil a completely new form of foldable OLED technology this year. Firstly, the company will showcase its 8-inch 360-degree Foldable OLED which freely folds in both inward and outward directions. The screen can be folded over 200,000 times without compromising its performance thanks to a stable module structure. It also uses a special folding structure to minimize creasing, providing a comfortable and cutting-edge user experience. The company will also introduce the world's largest 17-inch Foldable OLED Laptop which maximizes versatility to transform from tablet to laptop to portable monitor with ease.

LG Display will additionally showcase its expansive OLED in-TOUCH and Transparent OLED in-TOUCH technologies for large-sized OLED displays. The new touch technologies provide an interactive and improved touch-screen experience while retaining slim design and stellar image quality.

The company will also show off OLED solutions set to pave the way to new markets. The 34-inch P-OLED display, the world's largest automotive P-OLED, employs an ergonomic design structure with a maximum curvature of 800R so that the driver has a clear view of the dashboard and navigation system at the same time. Moreover, the 0.42-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) display built specifically for Augmented Reality (AR) devices implements the silicon wafers used in semiconductors to create immersive AR visuals with a high resolution of up 3,500 pixels per inch.

LG Display will present its OLED solutions made for the home. The 55-inch Transparent OLED Shelf blends seamlessly into any décor for the best way to view content, display art, add an interior effect to the room through Always On Display mode, among many more.

"We will continue to provide new experiences for our customers by pushing constantly forward for technological innovation and by creating differentiated values that only OLED technology can realize," said Soo-young Yoon, Executive Vice President and CTO at LG Display.

He will serve as the first keynote speaker at Display Week 2022 on May 10, set to deliver his speech 'The New Normal and Displays.' In his speech, he will address the increasing needs of a paradigm shift toward people-oriented display to deliver Natural Reality in the New Normal era while highlighting OLED is the optimal solution for this changing environment.

