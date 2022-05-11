Intersolar Europe 2022: Sungrow Presents Long Term Innovations to Build a Sustainable Energy Future

MUNICH, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier for renewables, unveiled its latest comprehensive portfolio for PV, energy storage, and EV charging solutions during Intersolar Europe 2022 in Munich. The Company's exhibits displayed competitive technical innovations for long-term energy supply and a strong commitment to supporting Europe's carbon neutrality and energy independence.

The "1+X" Modular Inverter: the next level modularization

The "1+X" Modular Inverter debuted at the exhibition is expected to lead the next generation in inverter designation for utility-scale solar plants. It features a minimum 1.1 MW single unit and 8.8 MW as the maximum capacity via combing eight units. Customers can choose from 1.1 MW to 8.8 MW to meet their necessary requirements.

The solution boasts modularization at the inverter level, the system level and the component level. Three-level modularization makes the power plant design more flexible and any future O&M more convenient.

Tailored to utility-scale plants, Sungrow also showcased its powerful string inverter, PV Magazine's 2021 Inverter Category award-winning, SG350HX.

PowerTitan: liquid cooled energy storage system

Sungrow's utility-scale liquid cooled energy storage system, the PowerTitan was also displayed. The system has been selected as a finalist of the ees AWARD 2022 in the Electrical Energy Storage category, indicating incomparable innovation within the energy storage market.

The PowerTitan achieves higher efficiency and performance levels through liquid cooled technology. The temperature drift between individual cells is kept below three degrees Celsius, extending the life span by 10%. The new cluster controller can charge and discharge separate battery racks individually, which improves the overall system performance by 6%. The automatic state of charge (SoC) calibration and the automated coolant refilling considerably reduce operating and maintenance costs.

Notably, Sungrow has secured over one gigawatt hours of orders for the liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan since its debut last October.

Residential solar-storage-EV charging solution: beyond the expected

Intersolar Europe is an opportune moment for Sungrow to launch a host of new product offerings to increase more commercial and residential uptake. This includes the residential solar-storage-EV charging solution, which enables solar, storage, and an EV charger tied together, making homeowners profitable and resilient in the face of utility disruptions such as power failures.

In terms of Sungrow's EV Charger Business, the Company exhibited its new charging solution, AC011E-01. This EV Charger is the latest addition to Sungrow's existing three-phase hybrid inverter and battery solutions. The battery is modular in design with 3-8 modules per battery. Customers can increase capacity from 9.6 kWh up to 25.6 kWh for maximum flexibility. The solar-storage-EV charging solution represents a new all-in-one system for residential installations that goes beyond the expected.

Other debuted highlights include a new meter with 2CTs to retrofit existing plants and a new power class of the Commercial Extreme Series: the SG125CX, which is compatible with the latest high-power modules on the market.

"Intersolar Europe is a big gathering for Sungrow and our partners as well as stakeholders. Exchanging on an eye-level makes up a very good share of our business to develop products that our customers need and to offer the service level their PV and energy storage farms require. This year, we're delighted to meet customers and partners in person again to introduce new offerings which make power supply more sustainable, reliable, accessible and profitable," Lewis Li, General Manager of Sungrow Europe said at the booth (B3.450) of Sungrow.

"As a member of RE100 and EP100, Sungrow is very adamant that sustainability is in our DNA and our commitment to preserving our planet is core to everything we do. We take multiple climate actions including planting 500 trees in the vicinity of Munich recently. The trees were again planted with our partner PLANT-MY-TREE®," he added.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and Energy Storage Systems (ESS) for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

