Mutual of America Financial Group Celebrates Nonprofits at Its 26th Annual Community Partnership Award Event

New York City's Nathaniel Project Receives Recognition as National Award-Winning Program.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutual of America Financial Group recognized five nonprofit organizations from across the country as recipients of its 2021 Community Partnership Award during a special event hosted on May 10, at its headquarters in New York City, to celebrate the winners of this prestigious national competition.

"The 2021 award-winning programs have created innovative solutions that address the challenging social, emotional and physical issues faced by many individuals and families in their local communities," said John R. Greed, Chairman, President and CEO of Mutual of America Financial Group. "Through collaboration and exemplary leadership, these programs are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve, and we are honored to recognize them for their efforts."

The Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services' (CASES) Nathaniel Project received the Thomas J. Moran Award, which is given to the national award-winning program and includes $100,000 and a documentary video about the program. Mutual of America produced the documentary and premiered it at the event. Past winners have used their videos to expand public awareness of their work and help attract additional partners and sponsors.

Established in 2000, the Nathaniel Project was New York City's first alternative-to-incarceration program for adults with serious mental illness who are facing prison as the result of felony charges. CASES identifies individuals for the Project and develops a plan to support their return to the community. If the court agrees, sentencing is deferred pending the outcome of a 2- to 3-year treatment period, during which clients receive intensive case management, mental health and substance-use treatment, and other services.

"Our partnerships are crucial to our success," said Joel Copperman, CEO and President of CASES. "Over the past 21 years, we have worked closely with city offices and other agencies to create a replicable program that gives the courts a more just and humane sentencing option for individuals with serious mental illness. This program is helping some of our most vulnerable citizens to reclaim their lives, while also helping to reduce crime and save taxpayer dollars."

Honorable Mention Award Recipients

The following four programs were named Honorable Mention recipients, and each received $50,000:

About the Mutual of America Community Partnership Award

The Mutual of America Community Partnership Award annually honors the outstanding contributions that nonprofit organizations from across the U.S. make to society, in partnership with public, private and other social sector organizations. Since 1996, the Community Partnership Award has recognized 250 partnerships from cities and towns across America. To watch videos of the national award-winning programs, visit the Mutual of America Foundation Community Partnership Award channel on YouTube.

About Mutual of America Financial Group

Mutual of America Financial Group is a leading provider of retirement services and investments to employers, employees and individuals. We provide high-quality, innovative products and services at a competitive price, along with outstanding personalized service, to help our customers build and preserve assets for a financially secure future. Our mission is built upon our values—integrity, prudence, reliability, excellence and social responsibility—which have guided us since 1945 and continue to serve us and our customers well. For more information, visit mutualofamerica.com, and connect with us via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

